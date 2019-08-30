Beacon Hill Women’s Forum Starts Seventh Season in Sept.

September’s almost here…school starting, memories of summer, and the seventh season of the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) is kicking off what promises to be another great year of innovative programming.

The BHWF are starting back up on the second Tuesday of the month, beginning in September and running through May 2020, except for December which is held the third Tuesday of December. The Forums are held at the iconic Hampshire House on Beacon Street.

“Made Possible by….Viewers Like You”, the first forum, will be kicked off with Marita Rivera, President and CEO of the Museum of African American History in Boston and Nantucket. Marita was formerly Vice President and General Manager for Radio and Television at WGBH, Rivero oversaw programming, marketing, and administration.

In October, Christina Fagan, Chief Knitting Officer and Founder Sh*t That I Knit, will share how she found her passion in “Good Shit – Do What You Love…Love What You Do”. Christina was recognized earlier this year in the Boston Globe for generating nearly a million dollars in sales by harnessing the power of Instagram marketing. Bring your knitting needles or whatever fuels your passion.

November, a key month for baking holiday treats, the BHWF welcomes Tzurit Or, the Founder of Tatte Bakery & Café will regal the BHWF’s with ”Baking Up A Storm”. After baking 20 hours a day from her home kitchen and selling at local farmers’ markets, she expanded to Tatte’s first brick-and mortar bakery in Brookline, MA. A self-trained pastry chef, Tzurit wanted to create a place that welcomes and hugs all that enter a Tatte. Come hear her mission which aims to bring a unique but local experience to each and every location.

The BHWF’s holiday tradition continues in December with “Here we go a Wassailing”, a holiday Sing Along featuring concert violinist Young-Shin Choi and the Beaconettes. Family and Friends will be welcomed to the festivities celebrating the holiday season, and closing out the calendar year.

The new year of 2020 kicks off with “On Pointe: Ballerina Behind the Curtain” with Liz Walker. Talk about a career switch, Liz is a retired ballet dancer who currently works as the Legislative Aide to the Vice Mayor of Cambridge, MA. Liz will share the commonalities of dance and legislative activities, and what she has learned from each.

The BHWF really takes off in February with “NextGen Aeronautics Fly Me to The Moon” with Emily Synk. Leading Preliminary Design Engineering for GE Aviation, Emily’s Team designs the next generation of engines for many things that fly: commercial planes, military fighter jets, rotorcraft and business aircraft. Taking off in the 2025-2035 timeframe, Emily can share her vision and that of her team for the future of most things flying.

March will see the BHWF’s own in a writers’ forum: “The Writer’s Within, Our Own BHWF authors, poets and scribblers”. This evening will be moderated by Jeanne Blasberg, the author of Eden. Released in 2017, it won the Beverly Hills Book Awards for Women’s Fiction and was a finalist for other awards. The evening promises to uncover the secret talents of many of the BHWF members and guests.

Spring kicks off in April with “W.O.W. Wise Old Woman” with Carole Simpson, best known as anchor of the weekend editions of ABC’s “World News Tonight” for 15 years. Carole represents many firsts: the first woman and minority to moderate a presidential debate in 1992, as well as the first African American woman to broadcast the local news in her hometown of Chicago, among many others. Having won countless awards for her work and contributions to young women and minority journalists, she now shares her wisdom online with her website, W.O.W. Wise Old Woman. BHWF invites you to come and hear what she has to say.

May, the last forum of the season, will feature a premier BHWF Theatrical Production, “Summer Shenanigans”. The group promises a night of drama and suspense to send all on their way to another summer in the NE.

BHWF was created to bring together, as a community, the wonderfully diverse women who live in Beacon Hill and its surrounding neighborhoods. The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month, September through May, 6 to 8 pm, at the Hampshire House, where neighbors can hear a local speaker and meet and connect with others. Old friends get reacquainted and new friends find one another. Additional popular BHWF activities include Feast with Friends (a monthly dinner at a local restaurant); Acorns activities for mothers with young children; Willows activities for young women and Chestnuts activities for women over 50. All are welcome to join!

Season Membership is $200 for age 35 years and over; $100 under age 35. It includes admission to all monthly Forums; including the Christmas Wassail Party, March’s Writers Forum and Theatrical Production in May. Access to attend all BHWF activities, i.e. Afterglow, Backyard Adventures, Feast with Friends, The Acorns, The Chestnuts, and The Willows. A 30-Day Monthly Pass for $60 is also available. To see the entire calendar of events and to purchase your Season Membership, go to www.beaconhillwomensforum.org.



