Thursday, Sept. 5

CHILDREN’S ACTIVITY, Rainforest Reptile, Myrtle Street Playground, 4-5 p.m.

MEETING, Friends of the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., 6 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information

Saturday, Sept. 7-sunday, Sept. 8

EVENT, 17th annual Boston Arts Festival, Christopher Columbus Park, 6 p.m., visit thebostonartsfestival.com for more information

Monday, Sept. 9

EVENT, Beacon Hill Seminars Fall Semester Kickoff, Church of the Advent, 30 Brimmer St., Moseley Hall 3:30-6 p.m., visit beaconhillseminars.org for more information

FILM, “Glory,” Boston Common, parade ground, 7:30 p.m., admission: free

Tuesday, Sept. 10

CONCERT, Mitchell Miller on C.B. Fisk organ performing works by Bach, Mendelssohn and Ethel Smyth, King’s Chapel, 58 Tremont St., 12:15 p.m., suggested donation: $5, call 617-227-2155 for more information

Wednesday, Sept. 11

FILM, “Glory,” Emerson College, Bright Screening Room, 7:30 p.m., admission: free

Thursday, Sept. 12

CHILDREN’S ACTIVITY, Back to School Pizza Party, Myrtle Street Playground, 4-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

CONCERT, Lyracle: Ashley Mulcahy (mexxo-soprano) and James Perretta (viola da gamba), featuring works by Tarquinio Molza, King’s Chapel, 58 Tremont St., 12:15 p.m., suggested donation: $5, call 617-227-2155 for more information

Friday, Sept. 20

FUNDRAISER, “A Concert of Captivating Vocal Gems’ featuring Carlton Doctor and Lisa Sheppard Hadley, Bowdoin St., 7:30 p.m., tickets: $10 each, call 617-523- 4575 or visit http://churchonthehillboston.org for more information and tickets

Saturday, Sept. 21

LECTURE, “Brock Jobe, In Search of Good Design: The Impact of British Design Books on 18th-Century American Furniture,” New England Historic Genealogical Society, 101 Newbury St., 6-7:30 p.m., tickets: $20 general admission; $15 for Nichols House Museum and New England Historic Genealogical Society members; and $10 for students, Call the Nichols House Museum at 617-227-6993 to reserve tickets

Tuesday, Sept. 24

CONCERT, Angelica Duo: Anita Fetsch Felix (violin) and Beverly Wesner-Hoehn (harp) performing works by Friedman, Massenet and Saint-Saens, King’s Chapel, 58 Tremont St., 12:15 p.m., suggested donation: $5, call 617-227-2155 for more information.