Thursday, Sept. 5
CHILDREN’S ACTIVITY, Rainforest Reptile, Myrtle Street Playground, 4-5 p.m.
MEETING, Friends of the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., 6 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
Saturday, Sept. 7-sunday, Sept. 8
EVENT, 17th annual Boston Arts Festival, Christopher Columbus Park, 6 p.m., visit thebostonartsfestival.com for more information
Monday, Sept. 9
EVENT, Beacon Hill Seminars Fall Semester Kickoff, Church of the Advent, 30 Brimmer St., Moseley Hall 3:30-6 p.m., visit beaconhillseminars.org for more information
FILM, “Glory,” Boston Common, parade ground, 7:30 p.m., admission: free
Tuesday, Sept. 10
CONCERT, Mitchell Miller on C.B. Fisk organ performing works by Bach, Mendelssohn and Ethel Smyth, King’s Chapel, 58 Tremont St., 12:15 p.m., suggested donation: $5, call 617-227-2155 for more information
Wednesday, Sept. 11
FILM, “Glory,” Emerson College, Bright Screening Room, 7:30 p.m., admission: free
Thursday, Sept. 12
CHILDREN’S ACTIVITY, Back to School Pizza Party, Myrtle Street Playground, 4-5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
CONCERT, Lyracle: Ashley Mulcahy (mexxo-soprano) and James Perretta (viola da gamba), featuring works by Tarquinio Molza, King’s Chapel, 58 Tremont St., 12:15 p.m., suggested donation: $5, call 617-227-2155 for more information
Friday, Sept. 20
FUNDRAISER, “A Concert of Captivating Vocal Gems’ featuring Carlton Doctor and Lisa Sheppard Hadley, Bowdoin St., 7:30 p.m., tickets: $10 each, call 617-523- 4575 or visit http://churchonthehillboston.org for more information and tickets
Saturday, Sept. 21
LECTURE, “Brock Jobe, In Search of Good Design: The Impact of British Design Books on 18th-Century American Furniture,” New England Historic Genealogical Society, 101 Newbury St., 6-7:30 p.m., tickets: $20 general admission; $15 for Nichols House Museum and New England Historic Genealogical Society members; and $10 for students, Call the Nichols House Museum at 617-227-6993 to reserve tickets
Tuesday, Sept. 24
CONCERT, Angelica Duo: Anita Fetsch Felix (violin) and Beverly Wesner-Hoehn (harp) performing works by Friedman, Massenet and Saint-Saens, King’s Chapel, 58 Tremont St., 12:15 p.m., suggested donation: $5, call 617-227-2155 for more information.