Neighborhood Roundup

Talk on the Aging Brain

Beacon Hill Village, in partnership with the Boston Public Library, is kicking off its Living Well Ending Well Series with “The Aging Brain: When is it Time to Worry” with Fadi Ramadan, MD in the Commonwealth Salon at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library, 700 Boylston St., on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Forgot your keys, glasses, meds – again? Is this just part of aging or something else? Dr. Fadi Ramadan, a geriatrician at Tufts Medical Center, will talk with us about the important differences between the typical memory changes that come with age and those related to dementia; how to recognize symptoms of dementia; and how dementia is diagnosed. He will also suggest steps to reduce the risks of dementia or to slow it down.

The talk is free and open to the public. Registration is required, and can be completed online at beaconhillvillage.org or by calling 617-723-9713.

Summer Activities at the Myrtle Street Playground

The Friends of the Myrtle Street Playground and Summer Horizons present summer programming on Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the playground, including Rainforest Reptile on Sept. 5; and a Back to School Pizza Party on Sept. 12.

The Friends group also brings “Bubbles & Chalk” to the playground on Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

If you are interested in volunteering at a summer event, e-mail: [email protected]

Friends of the West End Branch Meet Sept. 5

The Friends of the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library’s monthly meeting will be held on the first Thursday of the month, including Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. at the library, 151 Cambridge St.

All are welcome to attend at this time, when the group will discuss City of Boston funding for a “needs assessment” study for West End library and the Friends group’s committee opportunities, as well as its upcoming Annual Meeting. There are numerous opportunities for volunteers of all ages. For more information, contact [email protected]

Boston Arts Festival Returns Sept. 7-8

The 17th annual Boston Arts Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Christopher Columbus Park.

Now run by the organizers of the Beacon Hill Art Walk and Artists Crossing Gallery, this event, which is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors, is designed to showcase the visual and performing arts in Boston, and will launch Boston’s Arts Open Studios season featuring more than 70 juried local visual artists, craftspeople, and local musicians performing on the Waterfront Stage throughout the day.

Visit thebostonartsfestival.com for more information.

Beacon Hill Seminars Fall Kickoff Event

Beacon Hill Seminars Fall Semester Kickoff takes place on Monday, Sept. 9, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Moseley Hall at the Church of the Advent, 30 Brimmer St.

At this time, group leaders will provide brief introductions to their fall courses, which span a range of topics including history, poetry, religion, music, science and more. Refreshments will be generously provided by the Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro. For more information, visit beaconhillseminars.org.

Free Screenings of Movie ‘Glory’

The Friends and the Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial Restoration Partnership present free screenings of the he Academy Award-winning film “Glory” on Monday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Boston Common parade ground; and on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bright Screening Room at Emerson College.

“Glory” tells the story of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, the first black regiment recruited from the North to fight for the Union Army, and their heroism in the American Civil War.

Former State Rep. Byron Rushing will introduce the film on the Common while a discussion with Rushing and Martin Blatt will follow the Emerson College screening.

King’s Chapel’s Tuesday Recitals

King’s Chapel, 58 Tremont St., presents its Tuesday Recitals. Admission is by suggested donation of $5 per person; the donations are given to the performing musicians. Programs begin at 12:15 p.m. and last approximately 35 minutes; for more information, call 617-227-2155.

Programming includes Mitchell Miller on C.B. Fisk organ performing works by Bach, Mendelssohn and Ethel Smyth on Sept. 10; Lyracle: Ashley Mulcahy (mexxo-soprano) and James Perretta (viola da gamba), featuring works by Tarquinio Molza; and Angelica Duo: Anita Fetsch Felix (violin) and Beverly Wesner-Hoehn (harp) performing works by Friedman, Massenet and Saint-Saens on Sept. 24.

Nichols House Museum Lecture, Tours

The Nichols House Museum Lecture Series presents “Brock Jobe, In Search of Good Design: The Impact of British Design Books on 18th-Century American Furniture” on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the New England Historic Genealogical Society, 101 Newbury St.

During the 1700s, British furniture makers produced more than a dozen volumes of furniture designs. None achieved greater fame than Thomas Chippendale’s Gentleman and Cabinet-Maker’s Director. Yet all of them made their way to America and impacted cabinetmakers from Portsmouth, N.H., to Charleston, S.C. Join Jobe for an armchair journey along the Atlantic Coast as he examines the role of design books in shaping the appearance of American furniture. In the process, we will discover the English connections to many of the grandest American pieces.

Tickets are $20 general admission; $15 for Nichols House Museum and New England Historic Genealogical Society members; and $10 for students. Call 617-227-6993 to reserve tickets.

Also, the Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mount Vernon St., is open for tours on the hour Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. throughout the month of August. The museum will be closed in September and October due to the implementation of a new climate-control system and reopen in November.

‘A Concert of Captivating Vocal Gems’

The Boston Society of the New Jerusalem Concert Series opens with a vocal concert on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at 140 Bowdoin St. (across the street from the State House). The venue is handicap accessible.

The concert features Carlton Doctor and Lisa Sheppard Hadley. Doctor, A native of Washington, D.C., has performed with the Opera Company of Boston, Vermont Opera Artists, New England Spiritual Ensemble, Bowdoin College, Boston Symphony Orchestra and most recently with the Boston Lyric Opera. He is currently the music director at the Church on the Hill. Hadley, a Haverhill native, sang the role of The Teacher in the world-premiere reading of the Elena Ruehr opera, “Crafting the Bonds”; performed at MIT; and performed with Cranberry Coast Concerts, alto solos in Mozart’s “Requiem” and the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. She also portrayed Dolores in the original musical “Always Remember” by Marilyn Morales and continues to sing with Labyrinth Choir, Cappella Clausura, Joyful Noyse, Church On The Hill, and Temple-Emanu-el.

They will perform “What Can We Poor Females Do?” by Henry Purcell; “So Pretty” by Leonard Bernstein; “Johanna” by Stephen Sondheim; “None But The Lonely Heart” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky; “Habenera” by Georges Bizet; “Who Could Ask For Anything More?” – a medley by George and Ira Gershwin; “Alto’s Lament” by Zina Goldrich; and more. This is a benefit concert, and tickets are $10. There will be a reception to follow with treats for all.

For more information and tickets, call 617-523- 4575 or visit http://churchonthehillboston.org.

Children’s Programs at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., offers “Music with Megan” on Fridays from Sept. 20 to Nov. 8 (no class Oct. 4) at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers join Megan to play rhythm instruments, sing, and move to all kinds of music. This program is ideal for children birth to age 5 with caregivers. Families will be admitted on a first come, first-served basis the day of the program, but other groups can’t be accommodated.

Also, the library offers Sherry Eskin’s Toddler Time on Wednesdays, Sept. 18 to Nov. 6 (no class Oct. 9) at 10:30 a.m. Toddlers and their families join Sherry Eskin for developmentally appropriate songs, stories, and lots of movement. This program is intended for individual child-caregiver pairs. Come prepared to engage with your child(ren).

Nichols House Museum Seeking Volunteer Tour Guides

The Nichols House Museum welcomes volunteers to join the museum as tour guides.

Guides provide vital support to the museum by leading high-quality tours to diverse audiences and communities. Hours are flexible, and orientation and training throughout the month of March are required. Guides receive complimentary admission to the museum and all museum-programming events. There are also regular opportunities for complimentary, behind-the-scenes visits to other local museums and cultural organizations. Applicants should be interested in history, architecture, and decorative arts, and enjoy interacting with visitors of all ages. Tour guides typically commit to half or full-day shifts.

To apply, complete the application form available on the museum’s homepage, www.nicholshousemuseum.org.

BSNJ Community Children’s Chorus

The Boston Society of The New Jerusalem (BSNJ) Community Children’s Chorus is a comprehensive musical training program for children in the third through seventh grades.

Your child will be participating in a program that promotes: the love of music, expressive singing, teamwork-cooperative learning, building new friendships, self-assessment and the fun of being in an outstanding program.

The group meets at 140 Bowdoin St. on Saturday mornings. Tuition is free for any child with a Greater Boston-area address. All levels of singing ability are welcome. To register, contact Carlton Doctor at 617-523-4575 or visit www.churchonthehillboston.org (click on “music.”)

BSNJ/The Church On The Hill sponsors this initiative, but we are not promoting any religious ideology.

MGH Seeking Volunteers

The Massachusetts General Hospital Volunteer Department is seeking volunteers to help families connect with loved ones after surgery. Candidates must have the ability to walk extensively, and to push a person in a wheelchair. Shifts are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.

Contact Kim Northrup at 617-724-1826 for more information.

‘Coloring for Adults’ at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., presents “Color Your World: Coloring for Adults“ on Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m.

At this time, the library will supply coloring pages, colored pencils, markers and crayons, or bring your own supplies if you prefer. Feel free to drop in between these hours. Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Spanish/English Language Exchange

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., presents the Spanish/English Language Exchange/Intercambio de Idiomas en Inglés y Español on Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m.

At this time, English speakers can practice Spanish and Spanish speakers can practice English in this fun, informal conversation class. Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

ESL Conversation Group Resumes Meeting at West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., welcomes the English as a Second Language (ESL) conversation group every Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Come and practice your English language skills with other newcomers and a facilitator.

West End Playgroup Meets Tuesday Mornings

The West End Community Center, located at 1 Congress St., welcomes the West End Playgroup on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. through the fall and winter.

This is a free drop-in time to let kids play and adults chat with one another. Small toy donations are welcome.

Get Homework Help at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., offers homework help every Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Get help from a Boston Public Schools teacher. No appointment necessary; simply drop in with your homework.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Compassionate Friends Group Reaches Out to Bereaved Parents, Families

The Boston Chapter of The Compassionate Friends (TCF) meets at Trinity Church on the first Tuesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

TCF is a national self-help, mutual-assistance organization offering friendship, understanding and hope to bereaved parents and their families. Call

617-539-6424 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

West End Food Pantry Seeking Donations

The West End Food Pantry needs help to continue serving its more than 120 clients per month. They welcome donations to replenish the supply of food that they give out to hungry residents in the neighborhood.

The pantry is located in the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library and is staffed by volunteers from ABCD’s North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center. Non-perishable (canned and boxed) items are being sought, including rice, pasta, canned tuna, canned chicken, chili, beans, vegetables, cereal, soups, cup of noodles, etc.

Donations can be left at the library, 151 Cambridge St., on Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers Needed for Hot Meal Program

The North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC), located at 1 Michelangelo St., serves a hot, fresh, home-cooked lunch to seniors in the neighborhood Mondays and Fridays, and is looking for two volunteers to help with shopping, food preparation, cooking, serving and clean-up. The non-profit providing services and programs to low-income residents of the North End, West End and Beacon Hill is looking for volunteers who can assist with the whole meal from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a Monday and/or Friday, but can make arrangements to fit your schedule.

Contact Maria Stella Gulla, director, at 617-523-8125, ext. 201, via e-mail at [email protected] for more information.

Introduction to Laptops, eReaders and iPads at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., offers an introduction to laptops, eReaders and iPads by appointment only. Get the most out of your eReader or Laptop. Receive tips and guidance during these one-on-one sessions. Call Branch Librarian, Helen Bender at617-523-3957 or e-mail [email protected] to set up an appointment.

Yoga for Seniors at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., presents yoga for seniors every Tuesday from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. Classes are led by Tatiana Nekrasova, a certified yoga instructor.

Volunteer at Spaulding Rehab

Stay active, meet new people and be connected with your community by volunteering at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. Staff members will match your skills and interests to a volunteer opportunity. The hospital is currently recruiting volunteers, ages 18 and up, for two- to three-hour-a-week shifts for a minimum of six to 12 months commitment. Visit www.spauldingnetwork.org for more information.

After-Work tai chi Group at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., welcomes after-work tai chi group every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. Come and try this low impact energy exercise with yang-style tai chi instructor Arthur Soo-Hoo.

Volunteers Needed for American Cancer Society Cosmetic Sessions

The American Cancer Society is currently seeking volunteers for the “Look Good…Feel Better” sessions held at Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington St. “Look Good . . . Feel Better” is a free program that teaches cancer patients hands-on cosmetic techniques to help them cope with appearance-related side effects from chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. Cosmetologists certified and trained by the American Cancer Society conduct the sessions, which are non-medical and do not promote any product line. Volunteers are needed to assist the cosmetologist conducting the session and are responsible for set-up, cleanup, and any other needs of the program. Programs are held from noon to 2 p.m., one Monday every other month. For more information or to volunteer, contact Nanyamka Hales at 781-314-2611 or via e-mail at [email protected], or visit cancer.org.

Be a Friend to Elderly in Need

FriendshipWorks seeks caring people to offer help and support to isolated elders in the Boston area. Volunteers are needed to provide companionship and assist elders with tasks such as reading, organizing, or going for a walk – lend an hour each week and gain a friend and a new perspective. Volunteers also needed to escort elders to and from medical appointments. No car is needed and hours are flexible. For more information or to apply online, visit www.fw4elders.org or call 617-482-1510.

Local Residents Needed to Drive Cancer Patients to and from Treatment

The American Cancer Society is in great need of Road to Recovery volunteers to drive local cancer patients to and from their chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. An integral part of treating cancer successfully is making sure cancer patients receive their treatments, but many find making transportation arrangements is a challenge. The American Cancer Society provided more than 19,000 rides to cancer patients in New England last year, but needs new volunteer drivers to keep up with the demand for transportation.

Make a difference in the fight against cancer by becoming a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery. Drivers use their own vehicle to drive patients to and from their treatments. The schedule for volunteers is flexible, and treatment appointments take place weekdays, primarily during business hours. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a volunteer driver for Road to Recovery, contact your American Cancer Society at 800-227-2345 or visit www.cancer.org.

Join the Downtown Boston Rotary Club

The Downtown Boston Rotary Club, the first new Rotary Club in Boston in 100 years, holds meetings at the UMass Club in the Financial District on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 6 to 7:15 p.m.

For more information, visit www.dbrotary.org or call 617-535-1950.