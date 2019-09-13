Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Trash and Recycling

With so many new residents moving into the neighborhood and others returning from a long summer away, the Beacon Hill Civic Association wants to talk trash again.

It has been a much discussed topic since the neighborhood association was founded 97 years ago. There is little doubt that handling trash and recycling properly reduces litter and rodent activity, and contributes largely to making this community a good place in which to live.

For both those new to the neighborhood and longtime residents, here’s what you need to know: Household trash is collected by the Boston Department of Public Works on Beacon Hill every Monday and Friday morning. Trash should be placed in heavy duty black bags, not small grocery or kitchen bags. It should be set out for collection on the curb by 6 a.m. on the collection day or after dark on the night before. Residents are strongly encouraged to wait until the morning of collection day to set out their trash in order to reduce spillage, scavenging and rodents.

Household trash may not be set out at any other times nor may it be placed in the city trash barrels on Charles or Cambridge streets. Building and construction materials may not be put out for city pick up. The existing trash regulations are strictly enforced. Residents seeing trash improperly handled are encouraged to report such violations to the city by calling 617-635-4896 or 311, tweeting @BOS311 or using the 311 app (see below). Residents should not throw any kind of trash in private dumpsters either!

Recycling is also collected on Monday and Friday. All recyclable materials may be mixed together and placed in clear plastic bags, which should be set on the curb by 6 a.m. on the collection days or after dark the evening before. Recycling bags should be put about four feet from the black bags containing trash in order to help collectors distinguish between the two.

If you are not sure whether to put an item in the recycling bin or the trash bin, go to the city’s website for help. Search for the item in the Recycling and Trash Directory at boston.gov. It will let you know whether to recycle or dispose of the item in the trash. If you have a large item to dispose of (furniture etc.) it is also wise to contact 311 to arrange for a special pick-up if needed.

To learn about the 2019 leaf and yard waste collection schedule, paint and motor oil drop-off dates, and household electronics recycling events, contact the Department of Public Works at 617-635-4900.

311 App

The City of Boston has a great constituent service for residents to get in touch with city services. 311 is an easy-to-remember telephone number that connects you with highly-trained Constituent Service Center representatives who are ready to help you with requests for non-emergency city services and information. The 311 mobile app allows you to send pictures of the issue with your smartphone. The system will assign you a case number and will follow up promptly. This is the best way to report any situation that needs the attention of city services.

The BHCA highly recommends the use of this system for reporting trash problems, sidewalk issues, and anything else of a non-emergency nature.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Architecture Committee Meeting – Monday, September 16, 5 pm, 74 Joy Street

Parks & Public Spaces Committee Meeting – Thursday, September 19, 7pm, 74 Joy Street

Other Upcoming BHCA Events

BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 22nd

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for further details on any of these events, and for information about joining the BHCA.