City Councilor Kim Janey Endorses Kenzie Bok for Boston City Council

District 7 City Councilor Kim Janey today endorsed Kenzie Bok for the District 8 seat on the Boston City Council. Janey’s City Council district borders District 8, which Kenzie is running to represent, and includes most of Roxbury and parts of the South End, Dorchester, and Fenway.

Councilor Janey launched a canvass with Kenzie in Fenway Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at the Whole Foods at 15 Westland Avenue. The canvass will be co-hosted by the Ward 4 Democratic Committee who has endorsed both Councilor Janey and Kenzie.

“I am excited to work with Kenzie on the City Council to address issues of equity and affordability in Boston” said Councilor Janey. “I know she will be an effective partner in ensuring that all Boston residents can continue to call the city their home. Between her work at the Boston Housing Authority implementing sustainable solutions to the housing crisis and on the Community Preservation Act bringing stakeholders together, she’s proven herself a capable leader and passionate advocate. I’m proud to endorse her and looking forward to knocking doors with her in Fenway tomorrow.”

Since her election in 2017, Councilor Janey has been a strong advocate for racial equity throughout the city. She has fought to ensure that the city’s cannabis industry supports small businesses and returns wealth to the communities of color most impacted by the war on drugs, organized hearings on gentrification in Roxbury, and worked to increase access and opportunity in education as the Vice Chair of the Council’s Education Committee. She was raised in Boston and has been a champion for children and community involvement in the city for decades.

“I’m honored to have earned Kim’s endorsement,” said Kenzie. “She and I share deep roots in Boston, and I’m inspired by her decades of committed work and advocacy on behalf of the community. In her first term she has been a leader on the Council in fighting for racial equity and combatting displacement; I look forward to working together to ensure Boston a city where everyone can thrive.”

In endorsing Kenzie for the District 8 seat on the Boston City Council, Councilor Janey joins Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, State Representatives Jay Livingstone and Aaron Michlewitz, At-Large City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi-George, the Ward 4 & 5 Democratic Committees, UNITE HERE Local 26, SEIU 32BJ, SEIU 1199, UAW Region 9A, the Massachusetts Nurses Association, the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, and the Right to the City Vote coalition.