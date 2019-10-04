Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Memorial Plaque for Allison Warmuth

Last Thursday, a memorial plaque to honor Allison Warmuth was placed on Codman Island. Allison was fatally injured in a Duck Boat accident at the corner of Beacon and Charles Streets on April 30th, 2016. A new tree and plantings were being installed at that exact time by Westwood Nurseries, at the direction of the Beacon Hill Civic Association, for the replacement of material damaged in a previous vehicle accident on the island. Jay Beausang of Westwood Nurseries ran to help and was with Allison when she died. It was fitting that a plaque in her honor be installed near the tree that had just been planted by Jay and his crew that day.

Allison’s parents, Martha and Ivan Warmuth, have worked hard to make a positive impact on road safety here in Boston since their daughter’s tragic accident. They stayed in the city for several months to work with the Boston City Council, Senator William Brownsberger and representatives from Livable Streets and the Boston Cyclists Union. Their work and commitment helped pass changes to ensure greater safety with tour buses and boats on our streets. Eve Waterfall, Chair of the Beacon Hill Civic Association, expressed her thanks by saying “We are grateful to the Warmuth family for helping make our streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians to help prevent future tragedies like this from occurring.”

The plaque was made possible with the collaboration of the Friends of the Public Garden and the Beacon Hill Civic Association.

