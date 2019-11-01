Neighborhood Roundup

Kids’ Halloween Party at Hill House

Hill House, Inc., located at 127 Mount Vernon St., is sponsoring its free annual Kids’ Halloween Party on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3-5 p.m.

Come for trick-or-treat bag making and other spooky arts-and-crafts, as well as face painting, Halloween games and an adorable photo opportunity by Infinity Portrait Design. Local nonprofit More Than Words will also be on hand with a pop-up shop to help support their youth services organization. This is a great way to celebrate before going trick or treating in the neighborhood.

King’s Chapel’s Tuesday Recitals

King’s Chapel, 58 Tremont St., presents its Tuesday Recitals. Admission is by suggested donation of $5 per person; the donations are given to the performing musicians. Programs begin at 12:15 p.m. and last approximately 35 minutes; for more information, call 617-227-2155.

Programming includes cellist Ben Swartz performing Bach Cello Suites nos. 1 and 6 on Nov. 5; Donald Zook (flute) and Steven Young (organ) performing works by Becker, Cooman, Jensen and more on Nov. 12; Olson/De Cari Dou (soprano Gioia De Cari and guitarist John Olson) performing works by Harnick, Jobim, Leisner and more on Nov. 19; and Italy’s Giorgio Revelli on the C.B. Fisk organ performing works by Bach, Charpentier, Pachelbel and more on Nov. 26.

Children’s Programs at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., offers “Music with Megan” on Fridays until Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers join Megan to play rhythm instruments, sing, and move to all kinds of music. This program is ideal for children birth to age 5 with caregivers. Families will be admitted on a first come, first-served basis the day of the program, but other groups can’t be accommodated.

Also, the library offers Sherry Eskin’s Toddler Time through Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. Toddlers and their families join Sherry Eskin for developmentally appropriate songs, stories, and lots of movement. This program is intended for individual child-caregiver pairs. Come prepared to engage with your child(ren).

Concert Featuring Jazz Accordionist and Jazz Harpist

Come to the Church On The Hill at 140 Bowdoin St. (across the street from the State House) for a concert of music by great jazz composers on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m.

This concert will feature the talents of Plamen Karadonev (accordion and piano) and Charles Overton (harpist) performing innovative jazz compositions and Broadway hits. Their repertoire includes compositions by Michel Legrand, Jerry Bergonzi, Plamen Karadonev, Cole Porter and others. The concert is open to the public, admission is $9, and there will be a reception of savory and sweet delights immediately following the concert.

For more information, phone 617-523-4575 or visit http://churchonthehillboston.org.

Nichols House Museum to Begin Winter Season hours

Beginning Nov. 7, the Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mt. Vernon St., will begin its Winter Season hours: open Thursday through Saturday with guided tours on the hour at 11:00 a.m.; noon; and 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

Visit www.nicholshousemuseum.org to learn more.

MGH Seeking Volunteers

The Massachusetts General Hospital Volunteer Department is seeking volunteers to help families connect with loved ones after surgery. Candidates must have the ability to walk extensively, and to push a person in a wheelchair. Shifts are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.

Contact Kim Northrup at 617-724-1826 for more information.

‘Coloring for Adults’ at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., presents “Color Your World: Coloring for Adults“ on Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m.

At this time, the library will supply coloring pages, colored pencils, markers and crayons, or bring your own supplies if you prefer. Feel free to drop in between these hours.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Spanish/English Language Exchange

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., presents the Spanish/English Language Exchange/Intercambio de Idiomas en Inglés y Español on Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m.

At this time, English speakers can practice Spanish and Spanish speakers can practice English in this fun, informal conversation class.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

BSNJ Community Children’s Chorus

The Boston Society of The New Jerusalem (BSNJ) Community Children’s Chorus is a comprehensive musical training program for children in Grades 3 to 7.

Your child will be participating in a program that promotes: the love of music, expressive singing, teamwork-cooperative learning, building new friendships, self-assessment and the fun of being in a well organized program.

The rehearsals take place at 140 Bowdoin St. on Tuesday afternoons. Tuition is free for any child with a Boston address. All levels of singing ability are welcome. To sign up, please contact Mr. Doctor at 617-523-4575 or visit www.churchonthehillboston.org (click on “music”).

The Church on the Hill sponsors this initiative but we are not promoting any religious ideology.

ESL Conversation Group Resumes Meeting at West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., welcomes the English as a Second Language (ESL) conversation group every Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Come and practice your English language skills with other newcomers and a facilitator.

West End Playgroup Meets Tuesday Mornings

The West End Community Center, located at 1 Congress St., welcomes the West End Playgroup on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. through the fall and winter.

This is a free drop-in time to let kids play and adults chat with one another. Small toy donations are welcome.

Get Homework Help at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., offers homework help every Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Get help from a Boston Public Schools teacher. No appointment necessary; simply drop in with your homework.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Compassionate Friends Group Reaches out to Bereaved Parents, Families

The Boston Chapter of The Compassionate Friends (TCF) meets at Trinity Church on the first Tuesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

TCF is a national self-help, mutual-assistance organization offering friendship, understanding and hope to bereaved parents and their families. Call 617-539-6424 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

West End Food Pantry Seeking Donations

The West End Food Pantry needs help to continue serving its more than 120 clients per month. They welcome donations to replenish the supply of food that they give out to hungry residents in the neighborhood.

The pantry is located in the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library and is staffed by volunteers from ABCD’s North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center. Non-perishable (canned and boxed) items are being sought, including rice, pasta, canned tuna, canned chicken, chili, beans, vegetables, cereal, soups, cup of noodles, etc.

Donations can be left at the library, 151 Cambridge St., on Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers Needed for Hot Meal Program

The North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC), located at 1 Michelangelo St., serves a hot, fresh, home-cooked lunch to seniors in the neighborhood Mondays and Fridays, and is looking for two volunteers to help with shopping, food preparation, cooking, serving and clean-up. The non-profit providing services and programs to low-income residents of the North End, West End and Beacon Hill is looking for volunteers who can assist with the whole meal from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a Monday and/or Friday, but can make arrangements to fit your schedule.

Contact Maria Stella Gulla, director, at 617-523-8125, ext. 201, via e-mail at [email protected] for more information.

Introduction to Laptops, eReaders and iPads at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., offers an introduction to laptops, eReaders and iPads by appointment only. Get the most out of your eReader or Laptop. Receive tips and guidance during these one-on-one sessions. Call Branch Librarian, Helen Bender at617-523-3957 or e-mail [email protected] to set up an appointment.

Yoga for Seniors at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., presents yoga for seniors every Tuesday from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. Classes are led by Tatiana Nekrasova, a certified yoga instructor.