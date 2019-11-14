Boston’s Official Tree Arrives Nov. 19

The annual gift of an evergreen Christmas tree from Nova Scotia will arrive by police escort at Boston Common at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19. This year commemorates 102 years of friendship between Nova Scotia and the people of Boston after our city provided emergency assistance when Halifax, Nova Scotia’s capital, was devastated by a maritime munitions explosion in the harbor in 1917.

Boston’s official 2019 Christmas tree is a 45-foot white spruce tree donated by Desmond Waithe and Corina Saunders of Chance Harbour, Pictou County, Nova Scotia. The tree will be celebrated at a public cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13. The official send-off ceremony will be on Friday, November 15, at Halifax City Hall, with a stop at St. Stephen’s Elementary School located in the north end of the city, an area severely damaged by the Halifax Explosion. On Saturday, November 16, the tree will be in Halifax’s annual Parade of Lights and from there it will begin its journey to Boston. Nova Scotia will also send an additional four smaller trees for donation to local charities.

“Our welcoming ceremony for the tree from Nova Scotia celebrates the lasting friendship between the people of Boston and the people of Halifax,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “Every year, thousands of residents and visitors enjoy this beautiful tree, and I thank Desmond and Corina and the people of Halifax for making Boston’s holiday season so special.”

On November 19, the official 2019 Christmas tree will be escorted by the Boston Police Department beginning around 10 a.m. from Billerica via Route 3 South to Route 128 North to Interstate 93 South to Sullivan Square to Rutherford Avenue over the Charlestown bridge and will weave through downtown Boston on North Washington, New Chardon, Cambridge, Tremont, Boylston, and Charles Streets to enter Boston Common at the corner of Beacon and Charles Streets at approximately 11 a.m.

Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, an official Nova Scotian town crier, Santa Claus, and local schoolchildren including youngsters from the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester will greet the tree at its final destination near the Boston Visitors Center at 139 Tremont Street. The tree will be lit at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, as the City of Boston’s Official Tree Lighting is celebrated on Boston Common from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The ceremony will be broadcast live on WCVB Channel 5 starting at 7 p.m.

The 78th annual Tree Lighting on Boston Common is sponsored by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, title sponsor The Province of Nova Scotia, signature sponsor Encore Boston Harbor, Jumbotron sponsor Geico Local Offices, and presenting sponsors Exelon and the Coca-Cola Company with additional support provided by WCVB Channel 5, Magic 106.7 FM, and the Boston Globe. For further information, please call the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505 or visit us on Facebook.