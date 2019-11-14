‘Messiah’ Sing Along Featuring Special Guest Conductor Dr. Jamie Kirsch

In 1818 the “Messiah” had its first full performance in Boston. Also, in that year, the Boston Society of the New Jerusalem/Church on the Hill was founded. You are invited to join us as we celebrate our 201st year on Beacon Hill. Our special guest conductor will be Dr. Jamie Kirsch, leading the vocal soloists and orchestral musicians in a sing-along performance of Handel’s magnificent music. We will sing “Part I” and the “Hallelujah Chorus”. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. Join in the singing or be part of the audience. The ticket price is $19 (the entire box office and donations will go to support underprivileged young musicians). Church on the Hill, 140 Bowdoin St., Beacon Hill, Boston, MA. 02108 (just across from the State House). Bring your copy of the musical score or purchase a score at the door. This venue is handicap accessible. For more information phone: 617-523-4575 or visit http://churchonthehillboston.org. You may purchase tickets online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4423515.