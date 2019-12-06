Local Actor Appearing in ‘Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol’

Red Tail Productions and Paul T. Couch announced casting for the premier of Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol (www.smokymountainchristmascarol.com), an all-new musical featuring new music by Dolly Parton and book by David H. Bell, produced by Red Tail Entertainment and Couch and directed by Curt Wollan. The strictly limited engagement will be held at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre through December 29..

The cast features a mix of local Boston-based actors and performers from around the country, including Pete Colburn (Ebenezer Scrooge), Billy Butler (Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley), Jonathan Acorn (Eben, Fred), Brittney Santoro (Fanny, Sadie), Brian Hull (Fezziwig, Ghost of Christmas Present), Mary Tanner (Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Dilber), Julia Getz (Mrs. Cratchit, Mrs. Fezziwig), Ray O’Hare (Mudge, Wyatt), Josh Bryan (Dick), Ian Shain (Ensemble), and Tader Shipley (Ensemble).

Boston-area performers include Billy Butler (Rye Beach, NH), Jonathan Acorn (Somerville/Merrimac, MA), Brittney Santoro (Plainville, MA/Cranston, RI), Julia Getz (North End/Sharon, MA), Ray O’Hare (Quincy, MA), Josh Bryan (East Boston), and Ian Shain (Beacon Hill/North Shore). Eight-time Grammy winner and one of our most beloved storytellers, Dolly Parton (who is not appearing in the production) has re-written a legendary holiday tale as a new American classic in this world premiere musical. Set in the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this incredibly heartwarming and truly unforgettable production imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love is the greatest and most precious gift we have.