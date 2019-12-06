Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Holiday Decorating This Weekend

Come with friends and neighbors to the Otis House, 141 Cambridge Street on Saturday, December 7th, from 9am – 2pm, to help assemble the garlands needed to decorate the 1,100 gas lamps on Beacon Hill. At 2pm, gather at our new meeting place between Tatte and Peet’s to help decorate Charles Street. On Sunday, December 8th, volunteers can meet there as well to help decorate the rest of the hill. Kids are welcome! Come anytime and stay as long as you can, and dress for the weather. Decorators are invited to a thank you party on Sunday at 5pm at the BHCA at 74 Joy Street. Pizza and refreshments will be served. Join the Facebook group (Beacon Hill Holiday Decorating) for up-to-the minute information on all the activities.

Upcoming BHCA Events

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, December 6th, 8-9am, BHCA, 74 Joy Street

Other Upcoming Events

Beacon Hill Stroll – Thursday, December 5th, 6-8pm

Undecorating – Saturday and Sunday, January 11th and 12th

48th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – Saturday, February 8th, 2020, at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston.

If you haven't yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.