Massport Urges Residents To Use Drones Responsibly

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) kicked off an advertising campaign aimed at educating the public about the safe use of drones. The campaign encourages drone operators to be responsible: “Fly your drone safely this Holiday Season. Know the Rules.” The ads will appear on print media, social media, and billboards. The campaign will run from Nov. 27, 2019-Jan. 10, 2020.

Drones have been among the list of popular holiday gifts. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), nearly 1.5 million drones are registered in the U.S. and a majority of them—over 1 million—are intended for recreational use. The FAA also predicts the number of drones sold in the U.S. to reach nearly 2.5 million by 2022.

“We are most concerned about the people who are unaware of the rules on drones,” said Massport Chief Security Officer Hank Shaw. “With the growth and advancement of drone technologies, we recognize there are significant benefits for commercial or business purposes, recreational use, and support to our first responders. But, drones must be safely integrated into the airspace and pose a significant concern when operators do not follow the rules.”

All drones over .55 lbs. must be registered with the FAA and must be marked with the registration number. Operators are required to carry proof of registration. Other regulations include the following:

· Flying around and above airports is prohibited without prior FAA approval. Violators will be subject to penalties.

· Never fly near any aircraft, especially near airports.

· Keep your drone in sight at all times and always lower than 400 feet.

Since 2016, Massport has installed “No Drone Zone” signs in several parks and other properties around Boston Logan International Airport. The locations include Piers Park, Bremen Street Park, Festa Field, and the Neptune Road Buffer in Easton Boston. Signs have also been posted at the Maritime Park and Cruiseport Harborwalk in South Boston. For more information, visit FAADroneZone.FAA.gov.