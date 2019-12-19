Four New BHAC Members Confirmed

The City Council confirmed the appointment of four new members to the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission during a hearing of its Committee on Development, Planning and Transportation on Dec. 10 at City Hall.

The new appointees are Arian Allen and Alice Richmond, the mayoral at-large member and alternate, respectively; Matthew Blumenthal, the alternate member nominated by the Beacon Hill Civic Association; and Wen Wen, the alternate member nominated by the Boston Society of Architects.

Richmond’s term lasts until May of 2023 while Wen is slated to serve with the Commission until May of 2023; Blumenthal’s and Allen’s terms are both set to expire in May of 2024.

“As the Chair of the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission I am very pleased to learn that soon we will welcome new commissioners representing the Mayor’s office, the Boston Society of Architects and the Beacon Hill Civic Association,” wrote Miguel Rosales, whose appointment with the Commission began in December of 2016, and is set to expire in May of 2021. “Serving as the Chair of the Commission has been a very rewarding experience, since I deeply care about keeping the integrity of the historic district and helping with its preservation as a National Historic Landmark.”

Besides Rosales, other current Commission members include Joel Pierce, a Beacon Hill Civic Association nominee whose appointment began in August of 2013 and was set to expire in May of 2016; Danielle Santos, Boston Society of Architects nominee whose appointment began in August of 2013 and was set to expire in May of 2018; Paul Donnelly, nominated by the Mayor’s office, whose appointment began in August of 2015 and was set to expire in May of 2019; and Philip Vineburgh, Greater Boston Real Estate Board nominee whose appointment began in October of 2008 and was set to expire in May of 2012.

The new appointees to the Commission will be sworn at City Hall at a later date.