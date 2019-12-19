Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Have you tried BOS:311?

The City of Boston has an important and useful resource for all Boston residents. 311 is an easy to remember telephone number that will connect you with the City’s Constituent Service Center. The center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year.

311 provides access to all non-emergency City services. You can call 311 from any telephone, or you can call directly to 617-635-4500. You can also connect with 311 by downloading the mobile app, or by submitting a request or concern online at https://www.cityofboston.gov/311/. The mobile app allows you to easily send a photo of the problem you are reporting. You can even Tweet @BOS311.

There are hundreds of topics that can be addressed by the 311 center, and these can be found on the 311 website. Some of the issues you can report to 311 include potholes, sidewalk problems, streets or sidewalks that need to be cleaned, how to get rid of a big item like furniture or appliances, broken street signs, broken traffic signals and broken gas lamps. The service will confirm your submittal and they will send you an email when the problem has been resolved.

We recommend that our neighbors use this service whenever they have a question or concern to which the City can respond.

