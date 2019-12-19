The Church on the Hill Hosts Opera and Lieder

On Saturday, January 18, 2020 come to The Church On The Hill for a concert performance of opera and lieder. This concert will feature the talents of Lisa Hadley, Jade Espina, Taka Komagata, Max Rydqvist and Sierra Marcy. They will perform Samuel Barber’s “A Hand Of Bridge.” This work is often called a micro-opera, the total running time is about nine minutes. “A Hand Of Bride” premiered in the US on April 6, 1960 at the Mannes College of Music. The film adaptation won 24 awards at the 2018-2019 Independent Film Festival. The other work on this program will be Johannes Brahms’ “Liebeslieder Waltzes” (“Love Song Waltzes”). The concert will begin at 3:00 PM. The concert is open to the public, admission is $5; there will be a reception with savory and sweet delights immediately following (handicap accessible). Come to 140 Bowdoin Street, Beacon Hill (across the street from the State House). For more information phone: 617-523-4575 or visit http://churchonthehillboston.org.