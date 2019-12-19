Neighborhood Round Up

Coming to the Hidden Gallery

The Hidden Gallery at 25 Myrtle St. presents Fresh Paint New Arrivals Shop for Art on Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21, from noon to 5 p.m.; and Fresh Paint New Arrivals Last Minute Shopping on Monday, Dec. 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Hill House 2020 Flag Football League registration open

Hill House, Inc. located at 127 Mount Vernon St., will open registration for its 2020 Boston NFL Flag Football League is now open. Register until Dec. 30 to receive the early bird rate of $125/per person. This league sees over 150 children from across the city participate and is open to children in Grades K-7. All players will receive a reversible NFL-team-branded jersey and an NFL Flag belt. The season will be nine weeks long, and teams will have a chance to practice, as well as play games at Clemente Field in Boston. Don’t wait to register to receive the discount. Registration will be open for individuals and teams. The fall league starts Sept. 8, 2020.

King’s Chapel’s Tuesday Recitals

King’s Chapel, 58 Tremont St., presents its Tuesday Recitals. Admission is by suggested donation of $5 per person; the donations are given to the performing musicians. Programs begin at 12:15 p.m. and last approximately 35 minutes; for more information, call 617-227-2155.

Programming includes Jan Brandts Buys: Christmas Quintet, with Tim Marcia (flute), on Jan. 7; Christine Vitale (violin), Jennifer Lucht (cello) and Heinrich Christensen performing works by Bach and Rheinberger on Jan. 14; Carson Coooman on the C.B. Fisk organ performing works by Ferrari, Sawa and Aberg on Jan. 21; and singer-songwriter/guitarist Brooke Campbell on Jan. 28.

‘Con of the Art’ film series at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Branch Library presents “The Con of the Art: Documentary Film Series,” which focuses on forgeries and the art world at the library located at 151 Cambridge St.

Screenings include ”Who the #$&% Is Jackson Pollock?” (2003, 74 minutes, Rated PG-13) on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m.; “My Kid Could Paint That” (2007, 73 minutes, Rated PG-13) on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m.; “Exit Through the Gift Shop” (2010, 85 minutes, Rated R) on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m.; and “Beltracchi: The Art of Forgery” (2014, 93 minutes, unrated) on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

‘Reading and Playtime’ at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library at 151 Cambridge St. presents “Reading and Playtime” on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m.

Remember that time when your child did something amazing and you said, “I have to remember that”? Well… that is what “Alma’s Matters” is all about. Come meet Dr. Ido Weinberg, the author of “Alma’s Matters”. Dr. Ido will read from the book and let guests peep into behind the scenes of some of the stories. Children and their parents/caregivers will also be able to enjoy playtime and arts and crafts with Alma and her friends. The activity is ideal for families with children ages 2-5 and for anyone who has ever been a toddler themselves

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Business networking on the Hill

The Beacon Hill Network is sponsoring an open business-networking event at 75 Chestnut on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. These events are open to anyone who would like to do business networking in our local community.

BSNJ Community Children’s Chorus

The Boston Society of The New Jerusalem (BSNJ) Community Children’s Chorus is a comprehensive musical training program for children in the third through seventh grades.

Your child will be participating in a program that promotes: the love of music, expressive singing, teamwork-cooperative learning, building new friendships, self-assessment and the fun of being in an outstanding program.

The group meets at 140 Bowdoin St. on Saturday mornings. Tuition is free for any child with a Greater Boston-area address. All levels of singing ability are welcome. To register, contact Carlton Doctor at 617-523-4575 or visit www.churchonthehillboston.org (click on “music.”)

BSNJ/The Church On The Hill sponsors this initiative, but we are not promoting any religious ideology.

MGH seeking volunteers

The Massachusetts General Hospital Volunteer Department is seeking volunteers to help families connect with loved ones after surgery. Candidates must have the ability to walk extensively, and to push a person in a wheelchair. Shifts are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.

Contact Kim Northrup at 617-724-1826 for more information.

‘Coloring for Adults’ at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., presents “Color Your World: Coloring for Adults“ on Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m.

At this time, the library will supply coloring pages, colored pencils, markers and crayons, or bring your own supplies if you prefer. Feel free to drop in between these hours.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Spanish/English Language Exchange

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., presents the Spanish/English Language Exchange/Intercambio de Idiomas en Inglés y Español on Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m.

At this time, English speakers can practice Spanish and Spanish speakers can practice English in this fun, informal conversation class.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

ESL conversation group resumes meeting at West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., welcomes the English as a Second Language (ESL) conversation group every Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Come and practice your English language skills with other newcomers and a facilitator.

West End Playgroup meets Tuesday mornings

The West End Community Center, located at 1 Congress St., welcomes the West End Playgroup on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. through the fall and winter.

This is a free drop-in time to let kids play and adults chat with one another. Small toy donations are welcome.

Get homework help at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., offers homework help every Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Get help from a Boston Public Schools teacher. No appointment necessary; simply drop in with your homework.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Compassionate Friends group reaches out to bereaved parents, families

The Boston Chapter of The Compassionate Friends (TCF) meets at Trinity Church on the first Tuesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

TCF is a national self-help, mutual-assistance organization offering friendship, understanding and hope to bereaved parents and their families. Call

617-539-6424 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

West End Food Pantry seeking donations

The West End Food Pantry needs help to continue serving its more than 120 clients per month. They welcome donations to replenish the supply of food that they give out to hungry residents in the neighborhood.

The pantry is located in the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library and is staffed by volunteers from ABCD’s North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center. Non-perishable (canned and boxed) items are being sought, including rice, pasta, canned tuna, canned chicken, chili, beans, vegetables, cereal, soups, cup of noodles, etc.

Donations can be left at the library, 151 Cambridge St., on Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers needed for hot meal program

The North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC), located at 1 Michelangelo St., serves a hot, fresh, home-cooked lunch to seniors in the neighborhood Mondays and Fridays, and is looking for two volunteers to help with shopping, food preparation, cooking, serving and clean-up. The non-profit providing services and programs to low-income residents of the North End, West End and Beacon Hill is looking for volunteers who can assist with the whole meal from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a Monday and/or Friday, but can make arrangements to fit your schedule.

Contact Maria Stella Gulla, director, at 617-523-8125, ext. 201, via e-mail at [email protected] for more information.

Beacon Hill Seminars’ Spring Kickoff

Beacon Hill Seminars’ Spring Kickoff takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 3:30 p.m. at Church of the Advent, 30 Brimmer St., Mosely Hall. For more information, email [email protected]

Introduction to laptops, eReaders and iPads at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., offers an introduction to laptops, eReaders and iPads by appointment only. Get the most out of your eReader or Laptop. Receive tips and guidance during these one-on-one sessions. Call Branch Librarian, Helen Bender at617-523-3957 or e-mail [email protected] to set up an appointment.

Yoga for seniors at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., presents yoga for seniors every Tuesday from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. Classes are led by Tatiana Nekrasova, a certified yoga instructor.

Volunteer at Spaulding Rehab

Stay active, meet new people and be connected with your community by volunteering at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. Staff members will match your skills and interests to a volunteer opportunity. The hospital is currently recruiting volunteers, ages 18 and up, for two- to three-hour-a-week shifts for a minimum of six to 12 months commitment. Visit www.spauldingnetwork.org for more information.

After-work tai chi group at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., welcomes after-work tai chi group every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. Come and try this low impact energy exercise with yang-style tai chi instructor Arthur Soo-Hoo.

Be a friend to elderly in need

FriendshipWorks seeks caring people to offer help and support to isolated elders in the Boston area. Volunteers are needed to provide companionship and assist elders with tasks such as reading, organizing, or going for a walk – lend an hour each week and gain a friend and a new perspective. Volunteers also needed to escort elders to and from medical appointments. No car is needed and hours are flexible. For more information or to apply online, visit www.fw4elders.org or call 617-482-1510.

Local residents needed to drive cancer patients to and from treatment

The American Cancer Society is in great need of Road to Recovery volunteers to drive local cancer patients to and from their chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. An integral part of treating cancer successfully is making sure cancer patients receive their treatments, but many find making transportation arrangements is a challenge. The American Cancer Society provided more than 19,000 rides to cancer patients in New England last year, but needs new volunteer drivers to keep up with the demand for transportation.

Make a difference in the fight against cancer by becoming a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery. Drivers use their own vehicle to drive patients to and from their treatments. The schedule for volunteers is flexible, and treatment appointments take place weekdays, primarily during business hours. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a volunteer driver for Road to Recovery, contact your American Cancer Society at 800-227-2345 or visit www.cancer.org.

Join the Downtown Boston Rotary Club

The Downtown Boston Rotary Club, the first new Rotary Club in Boston in 100 years, holds meetings at the UMass Club in the Financial District on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 6 to 7:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.dbrotary.org or call 617-535-1950.