Free Family Fun at Boston Common Children’s Winter Festival on Feb. 20

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Children’s Winter Festival on Boston Common in partnership with the Highland Street Foundation during school vacation week on Thursday, February 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other sponsors include XFINITY and L.L. Bean.

“Come join us for the Children’s Winter Festival with free, fun activities during vacation week for Boston Public Schools,” said Mayor Walsh. “The Parks Department has planned an event full of entertainment giving children and families an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the season on Boston Common.”

Attractions will include the 45-foot-long Toboggan Tunnel mountainous adventure with twin roller lanes, the Snow Mazing maze, the Snowzilla Jr. inflatable winter-themed slide, a ride on the three-car Trackless Train, and hands-on games including Giant Connect4, Baggo, Giant Horseshoes, Inflatable Skee Ball, and much more. L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile will be on-site for a photo-op and their Outdoor Discovery Program team will offer sledding and snowshoeing (weather permitting) or a Maps and Compass Challenge if there is no snow.

In addition, Disney is celebrating the release of FROZEN 2 available on Digital February 11 and Blu-ray™ February 25 with free giveaways and a chance to win a copy of the movie and XFINITY is providing a vintage 1960s Volkswagen bus converted to a photo bus so bring your best pose and let XFINITY’s Photobus take your group’s photo. The festival will also feature the Magic 106.7 street team with giveaways (while supplies last), activities with the Girl Scouts of Eastern MA, the Mayor’s Mural Crew, New England Aquarium, a family Zumba class, and hot tea from DAVIDsTEA.

For more information, please call the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505, visit www.cityofboston.gov/parks or go to www.facebook.com/bostonparksdepartment.