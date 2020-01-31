Winter Members Show to Open at Copley Society of Art, Feb. 20

The Copley Society of Art is proud to present the annual juried Winter Members Show, an exquisite showcase of unique works by artist members in a variety of mediums and styles. This exhibition opens with a reception on Thursday, February 20th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Co|So Gallery, located at 158 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116, and continues through April 2nd, 2020.

This year’s thematic juried show, Full Spectrum, celebrates the unexpected beauty of winter and the promise of spring with a range of styles and mediums including painting, photography, and pastel. Co|So is honored to have Gordon Wilkins, Associate Curator of American Art of Addison Gallery, award first second and third prizes.

Congratulations to our following artist members, who will be featured in the exhibit along with their colleagues:

Doug Adams, CA

Tony Andrade

Louise Arnold

Kara Bigda

Penny Billings

Sally Caswell

Wray Clifford

Jim Connelly, CA

Cindy Crimmin

Ann Trainor Domingue, CA

Susan Dragoo Lembo, CA

Shelly Eager

Raymond Gilbert

Jeanette Fournier

Robin Herr, CA

Carolyn Latanision, CM

Maryann Lucas

Jon Allan Marshall, CM

Ellen McGill

Lori Mehta

Acadia Mezzofanti, CA

Kat O’Connor, CM

Laurinda O’Connor

Marija Pavlovich McCarthy, CM

Page Railsback, CA

Nicholas Read, CA

Janine Robertson

Jeanne Rosier Smith, CM

John Rufo

Caroline Rufo

Tony Schwartz, CA

Janet Schwartz

Laurie Simko

Joe Smith, CA

Susan Valentine

James C Varnum

The Copley Society of Art (Co|So), America’s oldest non-profit arts organization, is committed to the advancement, enjoyment, and promotion of its member artists and the visual arts. The organization, founded in 1879, comprises juried artists who are selected by a credentialed art committee. Co|So provides artists with a gallery for exhibiting and selling their work and a platform for engaging and educating the community.