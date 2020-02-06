Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Collapsible Bin Pilot Program

The Collapsible Bin Pilot Program is still on. The BHCA Streets & Sidewalks Committee is working with the City to improve the quality of life on Beacon Hill. Over 20 bins have been delivered to neighbors on Hancock, Pinckney, and Grove Streets for this trial. Residents can put their trash in these collapsible bins when they put out their trash (the bins are for trash only, not recycling). The hope is that there will be less trash strewn on the sidewalks and therefore less rodent activity. It is best if you can put your trash out in the early morning before 6 am properly bagged, but the bins should discourage rat activity at all times.

If you would like to find out more about this program and know how your street can participate, please call the BHCA office at 617-227-1922 or write us at [email protected]. Your involvement will help!

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to become a member.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Board of Directors – Monday, February 10th, 7:00pm, 74 Joy Street

Upcoming BHCA Events

There will be no Coffee Hour this week!

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, March 6th, 8-9am, BHCA, 74 Joy Street

