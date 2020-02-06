Scampo Donates Dec. Dessert Proceeds to Merwin Memorial Free Clinic for Animals

Scampo in Beacon Hill donated a portion of the proceeds from December desserts sales to the Merwin Memorial Free Clinic for Animals today. The Italian restaurant, located inside the Liberty Hotel, raised $3,000 to go towards this wonderful organization.

On Feb. 4, Scampo presented a $3,000 check to Merwin Memorial Free Clinic for Animals. Scampo has donated a portion of their December dessert sales to this wonderful clinic. Pictured are (left to right) Lisa Roy Administrator, Carah McLaughlin Director of events, Jay Baker General Manager, Simon Restrepo Executive Chef, Betsy Gates Merwin Memorial Dog Clinic Treasurer, Lydia Shire Chef co-owner of Scampo Restaurant, Jane McLaughlin Clinic Volunteer.

Scampo Chef/Owner Lydia Shire and GM Jay Baker and the Scampo team were joined by Merwin Memorial Free Clinic Owners Betsy Gates and Lisa Roy for the check presentation.

For more information on the Merwin Memorial Free Clinic for animals, please log onto: https://merwinclinic.org/

Located in Beacon Hill is Scampo, the stunning first floor restaurant in Boston’s Liberty Hotel, a culinary destination created by legendary chef Lydia Shire and The Lyons Group. In Scampo, Shire’s reputation for defying tradition translates into Italian-inspired cuisine unrestrained by borders, drawing on flavors from the Mediterranean and Middle East. Designed in collaboration with renowned designers Rafael Alvarez and Brannen Brock, Scampo is a reflection of Chef Shire: bold, red and full of energy.

The contemporary space features shiny copper lamps, a glowing orange bar and stools overlooking a mozzarella bar, setting the stage for house-made breads baked in a tandoori oven, pastas that surpass red sauce norms and entrées that turn simple ingredients into extraordinary experiences. An approachable wine list complements the food with ready-to-drink varietals from mostly small Italian and American producers. A secluded 60-seat outdoor patio is open during warm weather months, while a 50-seat private dining room features an exciting view of the open kitchen. Scampo is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Log onto www.scampoboston.com.