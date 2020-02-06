Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Local Residents Receive Academic Honors

Northeastern University announces fall semester 2019 Dean’s List

Northeastern University is pleased to recognize those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. The following students were recently named to the university’s Dean’s List for the Fall semester, which ended in December 2019.

Back Bay resident Abdullatif Kanafani, majoring in business administration

Back Bay resident Camille Ruykhaver, majoring in business administration

Back Bay resident Shirley Cheung, majoring in nursing

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experience-powered lifelong learning. Our world-renowned experiential approach empowers our students, faculty, alumni, and partners to create impact far beyond the confines of discipline, degree, and campus.

* Beacon Hill resident Stephen Burr, majoring in business administration

Beacon Hill resident Tarfa Abulhamayel, majoring in business administration

Beacon Hill resident Gabriella Cova, majoring in intl affairs/economics

Beacon Hill resident Maria Barrett, majoring in communication studies

Beacon Hill resident Bianca Palmarini, majoring in intl affairs/economics

