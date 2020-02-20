Police Briefs 02-20-2020

Beacon Hill Beat From Boston Police Area A-1

Assault and Battery

02/08/20 – Two suspects – a male and a female – punched two female victims in their faces in the vicinity of Beacon and Charles streets at around 12:01 a.m., before fleeing on foot. The victims denied medical attention at this time.

Larceny – Bike 02/09/20 – A victim reports he chained and locked his blue-and-silver Trek outside of his Charles Street workplace, but when he returned at around 4 p.m., the chain was cut and the bike was stolen.