Democrats Remain United Against President Trump Following Super Tuesday Outcome

While some local Democratic leaders were shocked by the outcome of Super Tuesday, especially with Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s third-place finish in her home state, they agree that defeating Presidential Trump in November is their top priority.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, Candidate for U.S. President Bernie Sanders held a rally on the Boston Common, where he as well as various campaign and local officials spoke to a crowd of over 10,000 people. Lines to enter the rally began forming around 10 a.m., and snaked around the outer pathways of the Common. Following the remarks of Presidential Candidate Sanders and local officials, attendees with the campaign kicked off a City-wide canvassing effort to encourage people to get out, vote, and vote for Sanders.

According to the City of Boston’s unofficial election results, former Vice President Joe Biden narrowly edged out Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, with 30.11 percent (43,210 votes) and 30.07 percent of the ballot (43,154 votes), respectively. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth trailed with 27.31 percent of the ballot (39,188 votes) while former New York City Mayor finished fourth with 8.28 percent, or 11,878 votes.

“Talking to Boston voters, what I saw was a huge amount of energy aimed at beating Donald Trump, leading to really high turnout,” City Councilor Kenzie Bok wrote. “Many of those voters shifted to supporting Biden in the last 48 hours, which I heard firsthand as I canvassed for Warren. A sense of momentum for Biden through the national-level media had an enormous impact; in a fluid race, his surge came at exactly the right time for him and the wrong time for Warren, swamping even our much stronger ground operation.”

While admittedly disappointed by the election results for Sen. Warren, whom she described as the best candidate to defeat Trump, Councilor Bok added, “But I was encouraged by the collective commitment to defeating Trump, and the enthusiastic support for our grassroots progressive Ward 5 Democratic Committee at the bottom of the ballot.”

State Rep. Jay Livingstone was also pleased to see Democratic voters galvanized in the election with the objective of unseating President Trump.

“I think voters were very excited to vote in the Democratic primary yesterday and seemed most focused on who would be the best candidate to beat Trump,” Rep. Livingstone wrote.

Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford pointed to the voter turnout on Super Tuesday across all 14 participating states as a clear indication that “Democrats are energized and are eager to turn the page on the dark presidency of Donald Trump.”

Bickford added, “An incredible number of voters cast ballots in this Democratic primary for President because while income inequality is growing, while climate change is destroying our planet, and while racial inequities are persisting, the policies of Donald Trump have only made these and other crises worse. [Super Tuesday] marks the beginning of the reckoning for Donald Trump.”

Across the aisle, however, Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager, asserted that the election results suggest a sense of indecisiveness on the part of Democratic voters.

“The results only increase the likelihood that no candidate will have enough delegates for a first ballot victory at their convention, which only means more chaos,” Parscale said in an official statement. “The media is hyperventilating about Joe Biden, but everyone should remember that he is just as terrible a candidate right now as he was a few days ago. At the same time, establishment Democrats have ganged up to try to deny Bernie Sanders the nomination, which is causing even more mayhem. Even if Bernie is not on November’s ballot, his big government socialist ideas will be because they have become mainstream in today’s Democrat Party. President Trump will wipe the floor with whatever Democrat is unlucky enough to be the nominee.”

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump easily topped the Boston Republican ballot with 6,469 votes (81.8 percent). Former Gov. William Weld garnered 982 votes (12.4 percent). The Libertarian Party nomination went to Jacob George Hornberger with 34 votes (12.5 percent). The Green Party in Boston chose Dario Hunter with 26 votes (20.63 percent).