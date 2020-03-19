MBTA Announces Schedule Revisions That Started March 17

In response to coordinated efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the MBTA implemented several changes to service levels effective with the start of service on Tuesday, March 17.

These changes were made based on guidance from public health professionals and were developed according to several criteria that seek to protect the health and safety of MBTA employees and customers, as well as recent reductions in ridership. Acknowledging guidance that recommends people avoid large crowds, the MBTA is operating at levels that support social distancing.

“The MBTA plays an important role in slowing the spread of the coronavirus while continuing to provide critical services to medical professionals and other employees in key industries that rely on public transit,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “While some of these changes are inconvenient, they maintain a responsible balance between protecting the health and safety of the MBTA workforce and our customers, and our goal of continuing to run safe and reliable service without major disruptions.”

As this situation evolves, the MBTA will continue assessing ridership needs with a particular focus on workforce access for hospitals, as well as food distribution locations operated by the City of Boston. As part of that ongoing assessment, the T will continue monitoring customer volumes and make service adjustments accordingly; this means if the T experiences an increase in ridership, capacity will be added as necessary.

A comprehensive list of schedule changes can be found at mbta.com/coronavirus.

Rapid Transit:

•On the Blue Line, trains can be expected to arrive approximately every nine to 13 minutes. On the Orange Line, trains can be expected approximately every nine to 11 minutes.

•On the Red Line between Alewife and JFK/UMass Stations, trains can be expected to arrive approximately every seven minutes. Red Line trains on the Ashmont and Braintree branches will run approximately every 14 minutes.

•Green Line trolleys will run every seven to 13 minutes on the branches, with more frequent service on the trunk.

Bus:

•MBTA buses will operate on a Saturday schedule with a number of exceptions. Select express bus routes 325, 326, 351, 352, 354, and 501 will operate according to regular weekday schedules.

Ferry:

• Ferry service will be cancelled until further notice. Ferry customers who board at the Hingham and Hull terminals are encouraged to use RB-0162” \t “_blank” West Hingham or Nantasket Junction Stations on the Greenbush Commuter Rail Line as an alternative.

Commuter Rail:

• All Commuter Rail lines will operate on reduced schedules, which can be found at mbta.com. On all lines, Commuter Rail schedules are being modified to support targeted periods of peak travel while providing options for off-peak travel throughout the day.

Mattapan Line:

•The Mattapan Line will run trolley service approximately every 12 to 26 minutes.

The Ride:

•The MBTA will continue to operate full service on the RIDE. The MBTA encourages RIDE customers to plan their trips accordingly and follow the guidance of public health officials while in close contact with older adults or people with underlying health issues.

CharlieCard Store:

•The MBTA’s CharlieCard Store is located at 7 Chauncy Street within Downtown Crossing Station. Normal hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. In the event that hours of operation change, customers should check MBTA.com for updated service hours.

In addition to encouraging good hygiene practices and social distancing, the MBTA is continuing its enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols, which includes:

•Disinfecting all fleet vehicles – buses, trolleys, subway cars, Commuter Rail coaches, ferries, and RIDE vehicles – every twenty-four hours.

•Disinfecting all MBTA customer business site locations, including the RIDE Eligibility Center, every twenty-four hours;

•Cleaning all high-contact surfaces such as handrails, fare gates, and fare vending machines in subway stations once every four hours.