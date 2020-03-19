Familiar Face in Neighborhood Opens Charles Street Salon

A familiar face in the neighborhood can add business owner to her resume with the recent opening of Luxor Hair Studio at 137 Charles St.

Rosanna Miller, who worked for nearly seven years as a stylist at Adela’s Hair Studio on Pinckney Street, is the owner and lead stylist of the new salon, which offers full-service haircuts and styling for men, women and children, including hair coloring; balayage (a hair-dying technique that incorporates hand-painted highlights); shampoo and blowout; and more.

Joining Miller as advanced stylist is Lisa Yanes, a Boston native and Suffolk University graduate who has worked in salons owned by her family members practically her entire life. She and Miller previously worked together in Back Bay and quickly developed an easy rapport. “When Rosanna said she wanted to open a salon, I wanted to support her,” Yanes said.

As for what makes Luxor unique from other area salons, “We’re eco-friendly and use the best hair products that don’t damage your health or the environment,” Yanes said, adding these include products from Kevin Murphy and Moroccanoil.

And Miller said they are both happy to continue serving their established customer base in the neighborhood.

“We here to serve the community, and we love spending time with our clients, who are like family to us,” Miller said.

Luxor Hair Studio will hold a grand-opening celebration at a yet-to-be-determined future date that will include refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, as well as a raffle for a gift basket.

To learn more about Luxor Hair Studio, or to book an appointment, call 857-239-9065, email [email protected] or visit luxorhairstudio.com.