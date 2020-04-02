Manhole Explosions Rock Charles Street, Disrupt Red Line

Manhole explosions rocked Charles Street near Mass General Hospital on March 24, temporarily shutting down the Charles/MGH MBTA station.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., last Tuesday, firefighters responded to a report of smoking manholes near 209 Charles St., the Boston Fire Department tweeted, causing “multiple explosions” and the ground around the manhole to buckle.”

The fire chief reportedly told Boston 25 News there were two explosions, which reached as high as 30 feet, and that “one of the covers hit the train overpass.”

Shuttle buses were deployed until regular train service was restored at the station just after 5 p.m., the MBTA tweeted.

At 5:32 p.m., the BFD tweeted the manhole fires had been extinguished, and no injuries were reported.