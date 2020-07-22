Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association Committees

Every spring, the Beacon Hill Civic Association publishes its Annual Report covering committee accomplishments during the past year. We’ll be sharing the committees’ reports here over the next weeks.

Cambridge Street Committee

The Cambridge Street Committee was established to address concerns of residents and businesses near and along Cambridge Street related to safety, cleanliness, and a desire for more teaming among the Cambridge Street business community, the Charles Street business community, and the Beacon Hill neighborhood. This year the Cambridge Street Committee continued work with City officials and neighbors on safety issues and betterments to Cambridge Street, including plantings, ad-free trash receptacles, graffiti removal and street cleaning.

Green Committee

The Green Committee of the Beacon Hill Civic Association continues to discuss strategies for sustainable urban living in our neighborhood, including recycling, reduced waste and education, and environment safety and preservation. The committee continues to work with representatives from the City of Boston and other neighborhood groups to support community education and outreach. This year we worked with the community to transition to the 6 AM trash pickup and raise awareness about recycling and reduced waste. Current goals include closer integration with other committees, such as Tree and Streets & Sidewalks, to consolidate and align our neighborhood initiatives, objectives, and effectiveness. The committee hopes to work with the city to create pedestrian and biker safe bike lanes and continue to explore urban composting options.

Upcoming BHCA meetings and activities:

Events Committee: Tuesday, July 28th, 6pm

Young Friends Social: Wednesday, July 29th, 6:30pm – https://www.facebook.com/events/890433318103836/

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet at Phillips Street Play Area: Monday, August 3rd, 6:30pm –

https://www.facebook.com/events/1172039273168609/

Email the BHCA office at [email protected] or follow these FB links for details on these virtual meetings.

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join online at www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member.

Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to learn more about how you can get involved in your community.