Kenzie Bok Endorses Ed Markey for United States Senate

Boston City Councilor Kenzie Bok announced today her endorsement of Senator Ed Markey for re-election to the United States Senate. Her announcement comes with a little over a month left before the primary voting closes.

“Kenzie is a dedicated councilwoman for the City of Boston, and she shares my passion for making our cities’ transportation and housing infrastructure accessible and affordable for everyone in our community,” said Senator Markey. “Her endorsement means a lot to me in this race, and it means we are one step closer to accomplishing our shared goals of equitable, safe, and sustainable cities. Thank you for being in this fight with me, Kenzie.”

Councilor Bok stated, “I’m sticking with Ed because as a young person sworn into office on the Boston City Council this year, I’ve seen what it means to need to govern with a sense of urgency. What we keep finding in this time of crisis is that — whether it comes to public health, or racial justice, or economic equality — many of the solutions we need today are ones that some people have been fighting for for a long time. Ed Markey is one of those people. He has been consistently fighting for justice throughout his career, from increasing access to affordable housing to pushing for universal health care to co-authoring the Green New Deal. Our City of Boston and the whole Commonwealth of Massachusetts need his leadership now more than ever, so I’m proud to endorse Ed Markey for U.S. Senate.”

The continued addition of new endorsements — with fewer than six weeks until the primary voting ends — shows that people and organizations are responding to Senator Ed Markey’s re-election message, proving he’s a progressive leader with the track record and bold ideas we need now. The councilor’s endorsement underscores the young, progressive power fueling the campaign.

With a background in affordable housing, budget analysis, and civic engagement, Councilor Bok was elected to represent District 8 on the Boston City Council in November 2019. At 30, she is currently the youngest serving Boston City Councilor. Councilor Bok’s priorities include increasing housing affordability for both renters and homeowners, improving our transportation system and public infrastructure, ensuring well-funded, high-quality Boston Public Schools, and making Boston a national model for how to tackle climate change.

Senator Markey has served in the United States Senate since winning the special election in 2013 and has amassed a deep record on environmental, climate, gun safety, and consumer protection issues. He founded the Congressional Alzheimer’s Task Force and authored the National Alzheimer’s Project Act, which mandates that the federal government put in place a plan to address Alzheimer’s disease by 2025. Raised in Malden, Ed Markey has always stood up for the priorities of Massachusetts.