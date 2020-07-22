MBTA to Resume Fare Collection on Buses, Trolleys, and Commuter Rail

The MBTA has resumed fare collection on buses, on trolleys at street-level stops on the Green Line and Mattapan Line, and on the Commuter Rail beginning Monday, July 20.

Customers are encouraged to pay with a preloaded CharlieCard or CharlieTicket on buses and trolleys. Customers may also pay with cash. Commuter Rail customers are encouraged to use the mTicket app for payment or purchase the new Five-day Flex Pass on the mTicket app. The Five-day Flex Pass is a bundled fare good for any five days of travel within a thirty-day period. Fairmont Line customers also have the option to pay fares with CharlieCards at Zone 1A stations.

On MBTA buses, to avoid overcrowding, operators have the discretion to bypass a stop. If a customer with a disability is able to be identified while waiting at a stop to be bypassed, the bus operator alerts the Control Center, will notify that individual that the stop is being passed due to crowding, and will alert the customer to the approximate time of the next available bus that can accommodate them.

Customers should continue to make efforts to distance and are reminded that face coverings are required while onboard vehicles and within the MBTA system.

For more information, please visit mbta.com/coronavirus, mass.gov/COVID19, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or [email protected]