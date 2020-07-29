Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association Committees

Every spring, the Beacon Hill Civic Association publishes its Annual Report covering committee accomplishments during the past year. We’ll be sharing the committees’ reports here over the next weeks.

Parks & Public Spaces Committee

The Parks & Public Spaces Committee is charged with monitoring the condition of our neighborhood’s greenspaces, primarily the Common, the Public Garden and the Esplanade. We also provide support to the friends groups at the Myrtle Street Playground and the Phillips Street Park. This includes attention to maintenance and environmental concerns, including trash and waste removal, as well as public safety and homelessness. Prominent again in this year’s activities was the effort to reduce the impact of the so-called “Freedom Rally” (a/k/a “Hempfest”) on the Common, and working with a coalition of other concerned parties, we succeeded in having the Park Department’s permit reduced from 3 days to 1 day. The positive results were noticeable and hopefully this precedent will become the norm for this event. The committee’s initiatives also include monitoring and attempting to reduce the impact of all large events on the parks, which includes monitoring and reporting noise and harm to turf and trees, and encouraging organizers to repair the harm they cause. We continue to work with the Friends of the Public Garden and the City on the development of the new master plan for Boston Common, and to locate sustainable spaces for the King Boston memorial and for dogs to run off-leash on the Common and to ensure that the interests of all stakeholders are taken into account, to improve the quality of life for all on Beacon Hill.

