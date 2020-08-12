Markey Election Campaign Twitter Surpasses 100k Followers

On Monday, Sen. Ed Markey’s campaign announced that the campaign account surpassed 100,000 Twitter followers, outpaced Joe Kennedy’s campaign on the platform, and released a long-awaited video of Senator Markey saying “That’s no malarkey, I’m Ed Markey.”

On March 12, the campaign pledged to release the clip when it surpassed 100,000 Twitter followers. At that time, it had only 34,846 followers. Ed Markey’s Twitter gained over 5,000 followers Monday alone after responding to a tweet by Senator Ted Cruz that dismissed the severity of the coronavirus crisis.

The online energy and enthusiasm around the Markey campaign was documented in a recent article in the Harvard Political Review, which covered the grassroots origins of the online movement to re-elect Ed Markey to the U.S. Senate.

“The excitement for our campaign online is a direct reflection of the offline momentum that is driving us towards victory on September 1. As our Twitter following grew, so did the number of volunteers, ID’d voters, ballots requested at edmarkey.com/vote, individual contributions to our campaign, and calls made to voters across Massachusetts — 361,000 in just three days,” said Paul Bologna, the campaign’s creative and digital communications director. “The community we’ve built online is centered around the issues that Ed stands for, and the issues that matter most to Massachusetts voters including the Green New Deal, Medicare For All, and social, racial, and economic justice. Our social media growth is a reflection of how Ed Markey’s message is engaging and inspiring online activists to support the movement to send Ed back to the U.S. Senate.”

In the last 28 days, Ed Markey’s Twitter has earned 34.7 million impressions. The campaign’s engagement rate, which reflects interactions including link clicks, retweets, likes, and replies to the campaign’s posts, has grown from 3.5 percent in May to 4.7 percent in June, 4 percent in July, and 5.1 percent in August.

Over the last four months, the campaign’s Twitter link clicks have surged, from 9,200 in April to 21,600 in July. In its posts, Ed Markey’s Twitter links to donation, volunteer, and other pages where supporters can take actions to help the campaign. The online enthusiasm for Ed Markey is driving real world actions that are key to the campaign’s organizing strategy.

In the last 30 days, Ed Markey’s Twitter grew by more than 10,000 followers, while the Kennedy campaign’s Twitter dropped by 3,000. Ed Markey’s Twitter account saw 725,000 interactions. The Kennedy campaign account only had 74,000.

Ed Markey has served in the United States Senate since winning the special election in 2013 and has amassed a deep record on issues that are important to the voters in Massachusetts, including climate action, racial justice, and preventing gun violence. Raised in Malden, Ed Markey has always stood up for the priorities of Massachusetts.