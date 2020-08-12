West End Museum News and Notes

MGH Historic Preservation

Public Meeting

On Wednesday August 19, the BPDA will be hosting a virtual meeting to discuss historic preservation and the MGH expansion that threatens the Winchell School and West End House building. If you are interested in attending you must pre-register.

Help the WEM by Adding a FB Donation Button

As The West End Museum navigates the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we understand that many of you simply don’t have the means to donate right now. Today we are requesting that you consider making a post about the WEM, or including a donation button on other Facebook posts you make, as a way of spreading the word about the West End Museum and helping us continue to tell the stories of West Enders and share the culture and diversity of the West End neighborhood.

To add the WEM to your post, just click the support nonprofit action on your post and select the West End Museum. We truly appreciate your support.

Step-by-step instrictions:

On your Facebook Page, begin creating a post.

Scroll down the post actions and tap Support nonprofit

Select the nonprofit you want to raise money for.

Add a photo

Tap Continue to confirm you want to publicly post

Click Publish

Councilor Bok is Asking All West End Residents to Complete the Census

From the office of the Councilor: All West End residents please Fill Out the Census ASAP!

If you get stuck or have an issue filling out your Census, please call Councilor Bok’s Office Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 617-635-4225 or email [email protected]

You should fill out the Census for the address where you spend most nights during the year.

Everyone at your address should be included on your Census form, including children (even newborns!), roommates that aren’t related to you, and those without official immigration status.

All Census data is confidential and protected by federal law. Your personal information cannot be used against you by any government agency or court. In the event you misplaced or never received your census ID, you can still respond online without it. You can also respond over the phone: 844-330-2020. Phone assistance is in 13 languages.

Due to changes by the federal government, the last day to participate in the U.S. 2020 Census (regardless of response method) will be September 30.

Only 53.4% of Boston’s households have responded to date. The West End: 31.9%- 37.7%

The West End Museum is a neighborhood museum dedicated to the collection, preservation and interpretation of the history and culture of the West End of Boston.

Our mission is not only to preserve this history for old West Enders and their families, but to invite members of the wider community to engage with this history, to learn from it and explore the wider culture and meaning of ‘The Greatest Neighborhood This Side of Heaven’.