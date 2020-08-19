Bricks Thrown Through Windows of Two Hill Homes Displaying BLM Signs

Two neighborhood homes displaying Black Lives Matters signs fell prey to vandalism after bricks were thrown though windows at both residences some time late Friday night or during the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to Boston Police, an officer responded to a radio call for a report of vandalism at 53 Garden St. at approximately 9:36 a.m. and spoke to the victim, who said that a window at her home, which displayed a Black Lives Matter sign, had been smashed with a brick. The victim also said she heard a commotion in her home the previous night, although she didn’t notice the damage sustained, and that the officer observed, until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Less than two blocks away, Boston Police also responded to a report of vandalism at 88 Myrtle St. at around 11 a.m., and, upon arrival, met with the victim who stated that some time overnight, unknown suspect(s) threw a window through the front window of his apartment.

The officer who responded to this location observed both the broken front window and a Black Loves Matter sign attached to it at this time.