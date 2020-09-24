COVID-19 Update for Beacon Hill and Surrounding Neighborhoods

The COVID-19 infection rate in Beacon Hill and surrounding neighborhoods has increased 4.6 percent in one week according to the latest city statistics.

According to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) on Friday Beacon Hill, as well as the North End, West End, Back Bay and Downtown the infection rate rose 4.6 percent since last week. The last increase week over week was 2.5 percent.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed Beacon Hill, North End, West End, Back Bay and Downtown had an infection rate of 112.7 cases per 10,000 residents, up from 107.7 cases per 10,000 residents last Friday.

The number of confirmed cases in the area increased from 600 cases to 628 cases as of last Friday.

However, compared to other neighborhoods Beacon Hill, North End, West End, Back Bay and Downtown have the second lowest infection rates among residents second to only Fenway.

Beacon Hill is also still well below the city’s average infection rate of 241.8 cases per 10,000 residents.

Last week the BPHC reported that 20,760 Beacon Hill, North End, West End, Back Bay and Downtown residents were tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that only 0.9 percent of those tested were COVID positive.

Overall since the pandemic began 3 percent of Beacon Hill, North End, West End, Back Bay and Downtown residents were found to be COVID positive.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID-19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus rose only 2.4 percent last week from 16,310 cases to 16,703 cases. So far 13,467 Boston residents have fully recovered from the virus and two additional residents died last week bringing the total of fatalities in the city to 761.

During his daily press briefing on the virus, the Mayor highlighted one notable trend.

“Forty-eight percent of new cases in the last two weeks of data are in people under the age of 30,” said Walsh. Walsh stressed that young people must be especially cautious, in order to protect themselves and the rest of the community as well, including older populations who tend to experience more severe symptoms if they contract the virus