Six Charles Street Restaurants Collaborate for ‘Take Out Tuesdays’

Due to COVID-19 and the ongoing threat of the pandemic, 2020 has been a difficult and challenging year for everyone on Beacon Hill.

With rules, regulations and safety precautions changing constantly, it’s no wonder neighborhood residents are still skittish when moving about while their favorite Charles Street restaurants have endured every shift in public policy and gone above and beyond to provide a clean and safe environment for them. As the weather cools, more and more residents will find refuge in their homes, and many will turn to take-out services while sheltering in place for Halloween, movie nights, football games and this crazy election season of political debates.

With this in mind, six Charles Street restaurants have combined to meet the need of those Beacon Hill residents who prefer to enjoy their favorite restaurant cuisines at home. Already available for take-out all week long are 75 Chestnut; Bin 26 Enoteca, The Paramount, Peregrine, Nino’s Pizza and Panificio, which have combined to offer something a little extra special every Tuesday in a program called “Take Out Tuesdays.”

Each restaurant will offer a special deal each Tuesday. In addition, your name will be entered by each restaurant when ordering into a drawing to win a free dinner for two in February or March. The more you order each Tuesday…well…wouldn’t that be nice to enjoy a freebie after a long, hard winter!

As you look ahead and begin planning nights to dine at home, remember the debates for the rest of October air on Tuesdays…and the mother of all Tuesdays will be The Presidential Election Night on Tuesday, Nov. 3. After that, the way things are going, you might be dining at home for a month of Tuesdays. Please feel free to contact participating restaurants for further details. They are very grateful for your support during this pandemic and anxious to return your patronage with special deals on “Take Out Tuesdays.”

For more details, please contact:

75 Chestnut

75 Chestnut St.

617-227-2175

Peregrine Restaurant

170 Charles S.

617-826-1762

Bin 26 Enoteca

26 Charles St.

617-723-5939

Nino’s Pizza

79 Charles St.

617-523-3974

Panificio Bistro and Bakery

144 Charles St.

617-227-4340

Paramount Restaurant

44 Charles St.

617-720-1152