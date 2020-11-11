Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the BHCA is collaborating with the ABCD Food Pantry to collect much-needed food provisions for those with food insecurity. The West End Library has been the West End distribution center for this organization for 10 years, and in pre-Covid times, neighbors could go to the library on Cambridge Street to ask for food items they needed. Currently, the pantry open to the public is the North End/West End ABCD pantry, located at 1 Michelangelo Street in Boston’s North End.

Today, more and more families are struggling to put food on the table and are dealing with hunger’s devastating impact. The ABCD West End/North End center helps families in Boston get the nutritious food they need. Along with their core programs, they offer workshops, participate in farmer’s markets, and more. Donations allow people to leave the food pantry with non-perishables as well as referrals to long-term support services to help families overcome hunger for good. The center is asking for non-perishables such as olive oil and sardines, but any non-perishable donations are welcome and appreciated.

You can donate non-perishable food items in a contactless way at the BHCA at 74 Joy Street, or you can make a financial donation online at https://bostonabcd.org/donation-details/. Please call 617.523.8215 if you need more information. Thank you for your generosity!

Holiday Happenings

This year is the 25th anniversary of holiday decorating on Beacon Hill! While the annual event has more recently transformed the entire hill at the holidays, it began as an effort to decorate Charles Street only, bringing foot traffic to the businesses there. This year, we will return to the beginnings of this tradition, by decorating Charles Street and Cambridge Street as our main commercial paths. We are being mindful of guidelines and we want our neighbors to stay safe and healthy so we will be hiring a company to do this for us. The BHCA will be able to do this without fundraising due to neighbors’ generosity. Look for decorations to be installed in the first few days of December, and other signs of holiday joy popping up in our neighborhood! See the Save the Date below for our Holiday Celebration!

Join the BHCA

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you add to the collective voice of the neighborhood and support our work in historic preservation, community development and civic engagement. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to become a member.

Mark your Calendar for these BHCA Meetings & Events!

Architecture Committee – Monday, November 16th (virtual)

Events Committee – Tuesday, November 17th (virtual)

(Please contact the BHCA office for more details on these virtual meetings)

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, November 18th, 7-9pm (virtual)

SAVE THE DATE: A Holiday Celebration! – Saturday, December 5th, 6:30-8:30pm (virtual). Join us for festive music and holiday demonstrations from 75 Chestnut and Hampshire House and much more!

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.