Esplanade Duck Looks for a Home

Last Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) worked in collaboration with the Esplanade Association (EA), a nonprofit organization that works to enhance, revitalize, maintain and program the Charles River Esplanade, and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), to rescue a white wayward duck on the Esplanade. This duck who many call “Essie” (short for Esplanade) has become beloved for its heartwarming story of being ‘adopted’ by a family of Canada geese on the Esplanade.

The Esplanade Association’s Horticulture staff first noticed Essie as a young duckling in June, following around several goslings. They continued to check up on Essie throughout the summer. Essie’s presence was embraced not only by these geese, but by all the Esplanade’s visitors who saw Essie frequently along the lagoons.

However, as summer turned to fall, temperatures dipped, and the time for geese to migrate got closer, Essie’s safety and future needed to be taken into consideration. Because it is unknown whether Essie would be able to survive the winter on their own, the Esplanade Association reached out to ARL to rescue and once again place the domesticated duck into a new home.

“Following Essie’s journey throughout the summer was very special to our organization and many Esplanade visitors,” said Esplanade Association Executive Director Michael Nichols. “Although we will miss seeing Essie on the Esplanade, we are grateful to the ARL for safely rescuing the duck and finding a long-term home where Essie’s health and safety can be ensured.”

“The Animal Rescue League of Boston applauds the Esplanade Association for its care and compassion not only for Essie, but for all animals who inhabit the Esplanade,” said ARL spokesman Mike DeFina.

“Essie’s safety was of paramount concern as we continued to creep closer to winter, and ARL is now looking forward to finding Essie the loving home she deserves.”

As with any attempt to wrangle an animal, it was important to approach Essie slowly. Using bread as a lure, Essie was coaxed to slowly approach ARL’s Field Services agents, and the agents were able to corral the duck without using nets, a testament to Essie’s temperament.

The operation lasted less than 30 minutes, and then Essie was transported first to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption and then to ARL’s Brewster location. Essie will be available for adoption this week.