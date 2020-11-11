Forum on the Impact of Sleep

Dr. Charles Czeisler will explain the impact of sleep on brain function and physical health on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 2-3:30 p.m. Recently, increased stress from the COVID pandemic and other issues have affected sleep patterns. Inadequate sleep may impair physical health, by dampening the immune response, disrupting hormones that regulate weight, reducing insulin metabolism. Dr. Czeisler will give tips and tools to help you improve your sleep.

Dr. Charles Czeisler, Ph.D., M.D., is Chief of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Professor of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He researches human circadian rhythms and the impact of sleep loss on vigilance, neurobehavioral performance, and health.

This virtual program is presented in partnership with the Boston Public Library, as part of Beacon Hill Village’s Living Well Ending Well series. Registration required online or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive the ZOOM link for the program. Free and open to the public.