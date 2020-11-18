Conservancy Free Webinar on Dec. 10

On December 10, join Greenway Conservancy Director & Curator of Public Art Lucas Cowan and members of the Greenway Public Art Advisory Group in an engaging exploration of the importance of public art during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Conservancy’s latest free webinar, learn more about the ways in which artists and arts administrators are working to adapt, collaborate, create, and plan ahead for public art in this unprecedented time.

Hear from: Kara Elliot Ortega, Chief of Arts and Culture, City of Boston. Che Anderson, Deputy Cultural Development Officer at the City of Worcester. Dr. Leonie Bradbury, Foster Chair, Distinguished Curator-in-Residence, Emerson College School of the Arts. Lucas Cowan, Director and Curator of Public Art, Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy.