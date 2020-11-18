The Hampshire House’s ‘An Evening of Holiday Gingerbread Decorating,’ Set for Nov. 28

The Hampshire House, owned by Thomas A. Kershaw, announces An Evening of Holiday Gingerbread Decorating, set for Saturday, November 28, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Join us at the historic Hampshire House, 84 Beacon Street, for an “Evening of Gingerbread Decorating,” featuring live music, cocktails and personal plated hors d’oeuvres; along with all the essentials to decorate your very own gingerbread house.

Tickets are $70 per person and include hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets, assembled houses with individual accessory bags of assorted holiday candies and icing for decorating. All reservations will be accepted for groups of six or less. The eventi s socially distanced. To reserve your tickets, call 617-227-9600.

A Note On The The Hampshire House

The Hampshire House is a turn-of-the-century mansion on historic Beacon Hill, where generations of Bostonians and their guests have celebrated weddings, birthdays, and Fourth of July.

Designed and built in 1910 by the society architect, Ogden Codman for fellow Brahmins Bayard and Ruth Thayer, the five story Georgian revival townhouse was lavished with Italian marble, carved oak paneling, crystal chandeliers and tall Palladian windows. The Hampshire House, located at 84 Beacon Street, was Boston’s most fashionable venue.

The Hampshire House acquired its name during World War II when the Thayer family sold the building; when it was leased as a small private luxury hotel to the owners of the Lincolnshire Hotel on Charles Street. They dubbed the mansion the Hampshire House (Lincolnshire and Hampshire were both English counties).

Thomas A. Kershaw has been the owner of the Hampshire House since 1969.

The Hampshire House

84 Beacon Street, Boston MA

Tele. 617-227-9600

https://www.hampshirehouse.com