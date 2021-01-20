Beacon Hill Positive COVID Tests 6.25 Percent Increase

Last week the cumulative COVID-19 positive test rate in Beacon Hill and the surrounding neighborhoods increased while the weekly positive test rate decreased slightly.

According to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) last Friday, overall since the pandemic started 40,555 Beacon Hill, Back Bay, North End, West End and Downtown residents have been tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that 5.1 percent of those tested were COVID positive–a 6.25 percent increase from the 4.8 percent two weeks ago.

Last week 5,151 residents were tested and 3.6 were positive–a 5.2 percent decrease from the 3.8 reported two Fridays ago.

Citywide, 50,439 residents were tested and 7.6 percent were found to be COVID positive last week.

The infection rate in Beacon Hill and surrounding neighborhoods increased 9 percent in one week according to the latest city statistics.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed Beacon Hill, Back Bay, North End, West End and Downtown had an infection rate of 380.8 cases per 10,000 residents, up from 349 cases per 10,000 residents.

One hundred seventy-seven additional residents became infected with the virus last week and the total number of cases in the area increased from 1,945 cases to 2,122 cases as of last Friday.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 3.2 percent percent last week and went from 47,607 cases to 49,137 confirmed cases in a week. Fifty more Boston residents died from the virus last week and there are now 1,102 total deaths in the city from COVID.