Beacon Hill Women’s Forum Featured ‘Boston Film & Video’ With Lorie Conway

By Ariana Hanley

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum held their January 2021 Forum on Tuesday, January 12. This month’s forum featured Lorie Conway, an independent film producer and director for Boston Film & Video LLC. As a filmmaker, Lorie is dedicated to share stories filled with history, experiences, and emotion with her audience. Lorie immediately grasped all BHWF members’ attention when she began to share her inspiring experiences and successful pieces of work.

Although Lorie has produced many notable films, her discussion focused on one favorite film in particular, Forgotten Ellis Island, a documentary film and companion book she wrote about the Ellis Island Immigrant Hospital. Lorie shared that most of her content in creating this “labor of love” was learned through scholars, letters, diaries, directly speaking with patients, and exploring the Ellis Island Immigrant Hospital by foot. Walking through the hospital halls, she could feel the America compassion was in place. Lorie completed the film, book, and all fundraising over a 10 year period.

Lorie’s passion for telling stories through film and video is undeniable! From The Incredible Story of Bill Pinkney, to Undaunted, Chasing History at the Boston Marathon, to Beatrice Mtetwa, and the Rule of Law, along with many more, her work has allowed viewers to learn an array of stories filled with history, sports, personal endeavors, politics and more. Her conversation was truly breathtaking for all members! Lorie shares even more of her successes and projects on her blog at www.bostonfilmvideo.com.

