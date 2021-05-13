Beacon Hill COVID Update Listed

Last week Beacon Hill’s weekly COVID-19 positive test rate decreased for a third week in a row and fell to 1 percent after posting a 5.8 percent increase towards the end of April.

According to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) last Friday, 1,878 residents were tested and 1 percent were positive–this was a 66 percent decrease from the 3 percent reported by the BPHC two Fridays ago.

Overall since the pandemic started 51,097 Beacon Hill, Back Bay, North End, West End and Downtown residents have been tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that 6.9 percent of those tested were COVID positive. This was the same percentage reported by the BPHC two weeks ago.

Citywide, the weekly positive test rate decreased once again.

According to the BPHC 20,721 residents were tested and 2.4 percent were COVID positive–this was a 31 percent decrease from the 3.5 percent positive test rate reported by the BPHC two weeks ago.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed Beacon Hill, Back Bay, North End, West End and Downtown had an infection rate of 625.5 cases per 10,000 residents, up 0.7 from the 621.1 cases per 10,000 residents reported two weeks ago.

An additional 25 residents became infected with the virus last week and the total number of cases in the area increased from 3,461 cases to 3,486 cases as of last Friday.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased less than one percent last week and went from 69,441 cases to 69,998 confirmed cases in a week. Four additional Boston residents died from the virus last week and there are now 1,374 total deaths in the city from COVID.