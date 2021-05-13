Neighborhood Roundup

Virtual Program Explores England’s Belvoir Castle

Historic New England presents a virtual program called

“Belvoir Castle and Capability Brown: Discovering a Lost Landscape” on Thursday, June 3, at noon.

From its high hill, brooding over immense tracts of Leicestershire and Lincolnshire, Belvoir Castle is one of England’s great treasure houses. Since taking charge of the estate, its chatelaine for the new millennium, Emma 11th Duchess of Rutland, has shaken off the dust-sheets and brought back to life a castle which had slept for most of the 20th century.

In this virtual program, join the Duchess as she tells the story of her discoveries, including long-forgotten landscape plans drawn up in 1780 by the great landscape designer Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown, a likely influence on Lyman Estate’s eighteenth century landscape designer William Bell. Brown’s plans for Belvoir were shelved and left forgotten– until now, over 200 years later, Emma is working to bring them to completion.

Tickets are free; donations are encouraged; become a member today by visiting https://www.historicnewengland.org/get-involved/memberships/ to help us continue to offer free programs for all to enjoy.

Call 617-994-6678 for more information. The link for the webinar will be included in the order confirmation for this program.

Online Program on Lithuanian, Israeli, American and Jewish Culinary Histories

The Vilna Shul, in partnership with Lithuanian Culture Institute, General Consulate of Lithuania in New York and Embassy of Lithuania in Israel, presents a free online program called “Lithuanian, Israeli, American, Jewish: Which Food Are You?” on Sunday, May 23, at noon.

To register, visit https://vilnashul.org/events/event/lithuanian-israeli-american-jewish-which-food-are-you.

Hidden Garden of Beacon Hill Tour Returns Virtually Beginning June 30

The Beacon Hill Garden Club’s Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill Tour will be held virtually this year and launches June 30.

Advance tickets are now available at the Beacon Hill Garden Club’s website at beaconhillgardenclub.org for $25 each, or you can buy a ticket and one of the Garden Club’s books for $45.

Hill House 2021 Summer Camp Registration Now Open!

Hill House, Inc. located at 127 Mount Vernon S., has officially opened up Summer Camp registration for 2021 campers.

Now in its 22nd year, Hill House Camps (Kiddie Kamp for 3-5 year olds and Day Camp for 5- to 12-year-olds) feature: weekly Day Camp field trips; Kiddie Kamp onsite adventures; expanded enrichment opportunities; sailing, theatre, sports and film camp options; weekly themes; extended day options for Day Campers; and expanded LIT program for 13- to 15-year-olds.

Visit Hill House’s Summer Camp website (www.hillhouseboston.org/Camps.htm) to learn more about all the fun. For more information on registering, contact Chelsea Evered at 617-227-5838 or [email protected]

Imagine Van Gogh Coming Dec. 21 to SoWa Power Station

“Imagine Van Gogh,” more than 200 of the Dutch artist’s paintings, is making its debut in Boston on Dec. 21 at the SoWa Power Station.

The exhibition is a contactless experience spanning over 24,000 square feet, with a limited number of guests allowed in on a timed-entry basis, and it will adhere to all safety guidelines established by the Commonwealth.

Tickets start at $33.99 (plus service charges and fees) and are on sale now. For more information, visit www.imagine-vangogh.com.

Virtual Discussion on the Evolution of Preservation

The House Museum Alliance of Downtown Boston will host a virtual discussion on “The Evolution of Preservation: from Elitism to Equity” on Thursday, May 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.

At this time, Alison Frazee, assistant director of the Boston Preservation Alliance, will consider how historic sites continue to change their practices to be more inclusive, accessible, and intentional so that they can tell the story of everyone’s history through preservation.

Visit https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/thegibsonhouse/items/301563/calendar/2021/05/?flow=468779&full-items=yes to register for the online event.