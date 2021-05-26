Neighborhood Roundup

Hill House 2021 Summer Camp Registration Now Open!

Hill House, Inc. located at 127 Mount Vernon S., has officially opened up Summer Camp registration for 2021 campers.

Now in its 22nd year, Hill House Camps (Kiddie Kamp for 3-5 year olds and Day Camp for 5- to 12-year-olds) feature: weekly Day Camp field trips; Kiddie Kamp onsite adventures; expanded enrichment opportunities; sailing, theatre, sports and film camp options; weekly themes; extended day options for Day Campers; and expanded LIT program for 13- to 15-year-olds.

Visit Hill House’s Summer Camp website (www.hillhouseboston.org/Camps.htm) to learn more about all the fun. For more information on registering, contact Chelsea Evered at 617-227-5838 or [email protected]

Hidden Garden of Beacon Hill Tour Beginning June 30

The Beacon Hill Garden Club’s Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill Tour will be held virtually this year and launches June 30.

Advance tickets are now available at the Beacon Hill Garden Club’s website at beaconhillgardenclub.org for $25 each, or you can buy a ticket and one of the Garden Club’s books for $45.

Virtual Program Explores ‘Evolution of Preservation’

The House Museum Alliance of Downtown Boston will host a virtual discussion on “The Evolution of Preservation: from Elitism to Equity” on Thursday, May 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.

At this time, Alison Frazee, assistant director of the Boston Preservation Alliance, will consider how historic sites continue to change their practices to be more inclusive, accessible, and intentional so that they can tell the story of everyone’s history through preservation.

Visit fareharbor.com/embeds/book/thegibsonhouse/to register for the online event.

Imagine Van Gogh Coming Dec. 21

“Imagine Van Gogh,” more than 200 of the Dutch artist’s paintings, is making its debut in Boston on Dec. 21 at the SoWa Power Station.

The exhibition is a contactless experience spanning over 24,000 square feet, with a limited number of guests allowed in on a timed-entry basis, and it will adhere to all safety guidelines established by the Commonwealth.

Tickets start at $33.99 (plus service charges and fees) and are on sale now. For more information, visit www.imagine-vangogh.com.