Murphy Endorsed by MNA

Erin Murphy, candidate for Boston City Council At-large, was thrilled to announce that she has received the endorsement of the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), the most powerful and effective voice on nursing and health care in the Commonwealth.

“I’m deeply honored that the Massachusetts Nurses Association has chosen me as their candidate for At-Large City Council,” Murphy said. “Our front-line responders have borne the brunt of this pandemic, and no one should question their commitment, their devotion, and their work ethic. I stand shoulder-to-shoulder with nurses around Boston and across the Commonwealth as they continue to provide life-saving service.”

The MNA told Erin that they are very excited to be working on her campaign to help her get elected to the Council and be a strong voice for all nurses.

Murphy, a longtime teacher in the Boston Public Schools and single mother, is running for an At-Large City Council seat for the same reason she taught Boston’s schoolkids for 22 years: devotion to this city, its children, and our shared future.

“Just like the nurses I’m proud to have standing with me, I clocked in every day as a mom and as a public school teacher, and I’ll bring the exact same work ethic to the Boston City Council,” Murphy said.

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nursing Association (MNA) is the largest union and professional association of registered nurses and health professionals in the state and the third-largest in the country. The MNA represents more than 23,000 members who work in 85 health care facilities, and a growing number of nurses and health professionals who work in schools, visiting nurse associations, public health departments, and state agencies.

The MNA endorsed Erin’s campaign because its members believe in her vision for Boston: an inclusive, welcoming city for ALL families and in every neighborhood. Erin has laid out a plan to make Boston an affordable place for all families to live and raise their children. Her message has resonated in every neighborhood, and she’s been fortunate to meet supporters across the city.

Erin Murphy is running to be the go-to call at City Hall for everyone in Boston.