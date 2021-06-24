No Increase in Weekly Positive Test Rate

There was no increase in last week’s Beacon Hill weekly COVID-19 positive test according to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC).

According to the weekl;y report released last Friday 998 residents were tested and zero percent were positive. This was a 100 percent decrease from the 0.08 percent of residents that tested positive two weeks ago but still below one percent according to the BPHC.

Overall since the pandemic started 53,736 Beacon Hill, North End, Back Bay, West End and Downtown residents have been tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that 6.8 percent of those tested were COVID positive. This was a 1.5 percentage decrease from the 6.7 reported by the BPHC two weeks ago.

Citywide, the weekly positive test rate decreased. According to the BPHC 12,562 residents were tested and 0.6 percent were COVID positive–this was a 45 percent increase from the 1.1 percent positive test rate reported by the BPHC two weeks ago.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed Beacon Hill, North End, Back Bay, West End and Downtown’s infection rate of 632.9 cases per 10,000 residents was the same as reported two weeks ago.

No additional residents were infected with the virus last week and the total number of cases in the area remained at 3,527 cases as of last Friday.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 0.06 percent last week and went from 70,906 cases to 70,957confirmed cases in a week. Two additional Boston residents died from the virus last week and there are now 1,391 total deaths in the city from COVID.