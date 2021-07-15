Baker Proclaims “Hurricane Preparedness Week”

Governor Charlie Baker has proclaimed July 11 – 17, 2021, to be Hurricane Preparedness Week to emphasize both the Commonwealth’s vulnerability to tropical storms and hurricanes and the importance of preparing for their impacts.

“As we saw during our recent experience with Tropical Storm Elsa, planning and preparing in advance for a tropical storm or hurricane can help protect individuals and families and limit damage to property,”said Governor Charlie Baker. “We encourage residents in every part of the Commonwealth to develop an emergency plan, prepare emergency supplies and stay informed throughout hurricane season.”

While hurricane season in Massachusetts runs from June 1 to November 30, historically, most tropical storms and hurricanes have hit New England during August and September.

“Our administration continues to work with cities and towns across the Commonwealth to enhance their preparedness before the next hurricane or tropical storm,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.”As shown during Tropical Storm Elsa, that collaboration and coordination is key to keeping our residents and communities safe. We join MEMA is encouraging all residents to take the time to prepare this hurricane season.”

“Tropical storms and hurricanes don’t often happen in New England, but it only takes one storm to cause major damage,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Thomas Turco, “Every corner of the state is at risk and we remember especially Tropical Storm Irene, which caused significant flooding damage in Western Massachusetts ten years ago. As first responders prepare for these events, we’re asking everyone to take time make a household safety plan.”

Earlier this month, MEMA updated its annual Massachusetts Tropical Cyclone Profile, which includes information about tropical storms and hurricanes, associated hazards, and a seasonal outlook for what is expected to be an above-normal hurricane season.

“MEMA and more than 70 Emergency Support Function organizations continue to prepare for disasters such as tropical storms and hurricanes,” said MEMA Deputy Director Pat Carnevale. “Hurricane Preparedness Week is a reminder for residents to prepare by learning if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone, developing an emergency plan, building an emergency kit, and staying informed before, during, and after the storm.”

How Residents Can Prepare

• Know Your Evacuation Zone – Learn if you live or work in a hurricane evacuation zone:www.mass.gov/knowyourzone

• Make an Emergency Plan – Have an emergency plan of how your family would communicate, evacuate, and shelter in place that addresses the needs of all of your family members, including seniors, children, individuals with access and functional needs, and pets. https://www.mass.gov/info-details/make-a-family-emergency-plan

• Build an Emergency Kit – Build or customize an emergency kit that will sustain your household for three to five days without power. https://www.mass.gov/info-details/build-an-emergency-kit.

• Stay Informed – Every family should have multiple methods for receiving emergency alerts. Learn more about different types of alerting and information tools, including the Emergency Alert System, Wireless Emergency Alerts, NOAA Weather Radio, social and traditional news media, 2-1-1 hotline, and local notification systems: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/be-informed-and-receive-emergency-alerts

For more information, including interactive evacuation zone maps, a social media toolkit, flyers, and more, visit MEMA’s Hurricane Preparedness Week webpage.