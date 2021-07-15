Esplanade Association Announces Summer Programs and Events Schedule

The Esplanade Association (Esplanade.org) is thrilled to announce their program-packed summer schedule on the Esplanade for 2021. Greater Boston residents and visitors will have the opportunity to experience a variety of programs and events in the park this summer including over 30 free fitness classes, the 10th Annual Summer Dock Party, new music and movement programming with Boston Music Project, and the annual Moondance celebration. Additionally, the Esplanade Association will kick off the first ever Esplanade Community Day on Saturday, August 29, which will feature the annual Esplanade 5K Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, a special GroundBeat Music Concert at the Hatch Shell, and more!

Free fitness classes on the Esplanade will return for their 10th summer in the park from mid-July to September with more classes offered than ever before! Beginning Wednesday, July 21, the Esplanade Association will partner with some of Boston’s most popular fitness organizations to host the River Fit Summer Fitness Series.

River Fit consists of a variety of outdoor fitness classes— including dance fitness, high-intensity interval training, and yoga — that are taught for a range of experience levels and abilities. In addition to weekly series classes, a variety of free pop-up classes will be offered throughout the River Fit season including belly dancing, rumba and salsa dancing, jumping and movement classes, and more. People of all ages and fitness-levels are invited to get fit in the park while enjoying beautiful riverfront views!

Free classes part of the River Fit Summer Fitness Series include:

• Sunrise Yoga led by B/SPOKE: Every Wednesday from July 21 through September 8

• TRILLFIT Cardio Dance Class: Tuesday, July 27 and Tuesday, August 3

• BollyX Dance Class: Every Thursday from July 22 through August 12

• HIIT led by Lynx Fitness Club: Every Saturday from July 24 through August 14

• ‘Froca Fridays led by Sylver Rochelin: Friday July 23, August 6, and August 13

• Kick It by Eliza: Tuesday, August 3, and every Tuesday from August 17 through September 7

Additional River Fit pop-up classes will be offered throughout the summer by 261 Fearless, Afrobeat Fit, Back Bay Boxing, IJE, Johara Boston, and Rumba y Timbal.

All River Fit classes are free and open to the public although advanced registration is strongly encouraged. Participants can visit Esplanade.org/Fitness to find a complete program schedule, learn more about the different class offerings, and pre-register for classes.

“It doesn’t get more iconic than the Esplanade for outdoor classes in the city! B/SPOKE Studios is celebrating its 7th anniversary this July, and one of our long-time goals as a studio has been hosting classes on the Esplanade,” said Emily Katz, Studio Manager of B/SPOKE. “We can’t wait to share our newest class modality with the community at large in this beautiful venue – what better back-drop for YOGA by B/SPOKE than the skyline of Boston, surrounded by nature, movement and the bustle of our favorite city!”

Boston’s most popular running route will see even more foot-traffic and fitness enthusiasts this summer with the welcoming back of the annual Esplanade 5K Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts will serve as the Presenting Sponsor, demonstrating the company’s commitment to helping the people of Massachusetts stay active and healthy.

Hosted by the Esplanade Association, the Esplanade 5K Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (3.1 miles) will be open to runners of all ages and abilities and lead as the kickoff event for the first ever Esplanade Community Day in the park. Celebrating 20 years since the founding of the Esplanade Association, this year’s Esplanade Community Day on Sunday, August 29 will feature a lineup of events and activities on the Esplanade highlighted by the fourth year of the GroundBeat Music Series curated by BAMS Fest (BamsFest.org), a music and movement session led by the Boston Music Project (BostonMusicProject.org), and more!

“We are so thrilled to have the Esplanade 5K Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts return, in-person, and to now be joined by the Esplanade Community Day,” said Michael Nichols, Executive Director of the Esplanade Association. “The support of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has long allowed our community to gather in the park to promote family-friendly wellness activities and the Esplanade Community Day will be a terrific extension of those efforts.”

There will be plenty more programs and events for Esplanade visitors to enjoy prior to this year’s Esplanade Community Day including the Esplanade Association’s Guided Tour Series, Saturdays at Stoneman sessions, and the 10th Annual Summer Dock Party at Community Boating, Inc! Anyone can join the Esplanade Association for a range of free tours that further explore the Esplanade with topics covering art, birds, history, gardens, and trees in the park. Guided tours typically last an hour-and-a-half and cover about a mile of the Esplanade. Registration and more information for all guided tours can be found at Esplanade.org/GuidedTours.

For families and parents of young children, the Esplanade Association is thrilled to offer a brand new music and movement program to the Esplanade this summer in partnership with Boston Music Project – Saturdays at Stoneman! Saturdays at Stoneman is a summer-long, interactive music program at the Stoneman Playground, taking place every Saturday from July 17 through August 21 from 10am to 12pm. During each Saturdays at Stoneman session, children will sing songs, dance to music, and enjoy story time led by trained

Boston Music Project teaching artists. Participants can visit Esplanade.org/SaturdaysAtStoneman to learn more and sign up for sessions.

The Esplanade Association’s 10th Annual Summer Dock Party returns to the docks of Community Boating, Inc. and in the Eliot Garden on Thursday, July 22 from 6:30pm to 10pm. Attendees will enjoy a sunset dinner, a variety of wine from Archer Roose and a selection of beer from Night Shift Brewing, and dancing to a live DJ from DJs of Boston. All funds raised at this year’s event will benefit the Esplanade Association. Tickets are available at EADockParty.eventbrite.com.

Also back this year is the Esplanade’s In-Park Volunteer Program, which positions volunteers to plant bulbs, collect and remove trash, and more to further maintain and beautify the park. Every Tuesday and Thursday morning from March through November, volunteers have the opportunity to assist the Esplanade in different volunteer tasks by bringing a corporate group to the park or joining the Esplanade Association’s Individual Volunteer Program. The Esplanade Association expects to host over 30 volunteer events this year and is always welcoming new volunteers to the park. Visit Esplanade.org/Volunteer to become a volunteer or set up a volunteer day today!

About the Esplanade Association (EA)

The Esplanade Association (Esplanade.org) is a nonprofit organization that works to revitalize and enhance the Charles River Esplanade, sustain its natural green space, and build community in the park by providing educational, cultural, and recreational programs for everyone. Working in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Esplanade Association is dedicated to improving the experiences of the millions of visitors who enjoy Boston’s iconic riverside park.