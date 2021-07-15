Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Come Celebrate a Summer Evening at Otis House!

On July 28, from 6-8 p.m., come enjoy wine, light food, and the warmth of summer at Otis House. Harrison Gray and Sally Foster Otis, with the support of a skilled and dedicated staff of servants, were known to be some of the best hosts in late eighteenth-century Boston. Tour Otis House (built circa 1796) and see Harry Otis’ famous punch bowl, and learn how, in the century that followed, the increasing popularity of boarding house life changed the way nineteenth-century Bostonians lived, socialized, and entertained. This event, as always, is hosted in collaboration with Historic New England. Advance tickets are required. BHCA and HNE member price is $25, and non-member price is $30.

When: Wednesday, July 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Summer Evening at Otis House, June 2018.

Where: Otis House, 141 Cambridge Street, Boston, Mass.

Please call Historic New England at 617-994-5959 or the BHCA at 617-227-1922 for more information and for member discount promo code.

Join a Committee!

Each year, the BHCA publishes an Annual Report which highlights the work done by the BHCA Board and Committees over that past year.

Events Committee

The Events Committee supports the Beacon Hill Civic Association’s mission by hosting events that encourage dialogue, friendship, civic engagement, and new membership. We host a variety of activities, ranging from historic preservation roundtables to community gatherings and open forums. This year, despite the challenges of the pandemic, we managed to find ways to help neighbors stay connected by transforming many of our events into online experiences.

The members of the Events Committee understand that bringing people together is a way to strengthen our community and make it a great place to live. Whether in person or virtually, we seek opportunities to build friendships and connections, and in that way provide for the social needs of the neighborhood, while also encouraging further engagement with the civic association. Join our committee as we plan events for our Centennial Year!

Upcoming BHCA Events

BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 12th

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for information about joining the BHCA.